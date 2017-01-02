49ers’ York seeking a cohesion Baalke, Kelly didn’t have

Saying that cohesion between the 49ers' front office and coaching staff is his top priority, Jed York on Monday began his search for someone to lead both staffs while at the same time explaining why he parted ways with Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly after just one year together.
"I think the most important thing is having the head coach and the general manager working together, battling for each other and being on the same page. That’s paramount," York, the team's CEO, said. "I’ve certainly seen that in my time. That’s my focus and that’s my goal to make sure those two are together, they’re working on the same page and they know that they have the opportunity to build this thing the right way together."
Added York: "It can’t be that, 'I have (control of) the 53-man roster and you need to go back to your office.'"
York said when he hired Kelly a year ago, he hoped the coach’s acumen on offense would mesh with Baalke's predilection for defensive players.
"But the marriage didn’t work," he said. "I should have probably seen it."
In recent years, the 49ers' flow chart has been one with a strong general manager who had final say on the 53-man roster and who held sway over the head coach. York indicated he was open to a new arrangement but that communication was key.
That suggested the 49ers could be looking at some sort of package deal, and many NFL observers felt San Francisco was zeroing in on a pair of Patriots, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel and director of player personnel Nick Caserio. The 49ers are in line to interview McDaniels this weekend and have requested an interview with Caserio.
Other possible coach-general manager combinations include Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, who could pair with one of two men in that team's front office, Trent Kirchner or Scott Fitterer, both of whom have the title of co-director of player personnel.
York said he wanted a coach and general manager who were "accountable" to one another, a word he mentioned several times during his morning press conference and also one that was uttered by 49ers players later in the locker room.
"I wouldn't say there was a lack of professionalism," quarterback Christian Ponder said. "I think there were a few guys who probably could have spent a little more time in the playbook. There were a lot of mental errors throughout the year that made it tough on us. You'd like some of the older guys to step up and kind of hold guys accountable. I think that will be a a big key going forward -- accountability with the players."
Ponder, who is due to be a free agent in March, said he planned to meet with York later in the day.
Offensive lineman Zane Beadles, one of the few free agents the 49ers signed in 2016, also cited accountability when asked about assignment errors that seemed to plague the team this year.
"It's definitely young guys; guys that haven't played a lot of football make more mistakes -- that's just the bottom line," Beadles said. "The accountability part just brings those guys along quicker."
The 49ers have nearly $40 million in salary-cap space this past season, and York said all of it will roll over to the 2017 cap. The 49ers also have 10 draft picks, including the No. 2 overall selection.
"We’re going to have the opportunity with a lot of draft picks, we’re going to the opportunity with a lot of salary cap room," he said. "There are some pieces here. I don’t think there are enough pieces here, but there are some pieces we can build with."
Something that won't change: York, who has hired four different coaches since 2008, will make the final call this time, too. He said he will consult with outsiders -- his uncle, former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr., is the only name he cited -- but that he and his long-time lieutenant Paraag Marathe will conduct the upcoming interviews.
"Ultimately," York said, "the decision will rest with me."
