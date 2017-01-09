Early risers: 49ers candidate Sean McVay mentored by Jon Gruden

SANTA CLARA -- During the 1979 offseason, the 49ers began looking at a quarterback named Joe Montana and decided he was worthy of more research. The team's new head coach, Bill Walsh, turned to his top personnel executive, John McVay.
"Who do we know at Notre Dame?" Walsh asked.
Said McVay: "Well, we know Jimmy Gruden."
Gruden was an offensive assistant with the Fighting Irish, and he was close to McVay after having spent the 1969-72 seasons under McVay at the University of Dayton. He would later work for McVay again, this time as a 49ers scout from 1987 to 2002.
That connection helped land Jim's middle son, Jon, his first NFL job as a special assistant with the 49ers in 1990 when Jon was 26 years old. Eight years later, the Raiders made Jon Gruden their head coach. A decade after that he became the color analyst for Monday Night Football.
"He used to come to work riding a bicycle," McVay said of the 1990 version of Jon Gruden. "Now he comes to work on a chartered airplane."
The football crisscrossing of the McVays and Grudens goes further than that. As John McVay says, "Our families are intertwined."
It was Jon Gruden who gave McVay's grandson, Sean, his NFL start in 2008 as assistant wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The younger McVay was 22 at the time, and he skipped his college graduation ceremony so he could start his new job on Day 1.
On Monday the 49ers interviewed McVay -- currently Washington's offensive coordinator -- for their head-coaching job. At age 30, he's the NFL's youngest coordinator and, if hired, he'd be the league's youngest-ever head coach, edging out the Raiders Lane Kiffin by nearly eight months.
McVay's supporters, however, insist his football age far outstrips his calendar age. That's largely due the Gruden family.
McVay's father, Tim, noted that Sean was Jon Gruden's right-hand man that season in Tampa Bay.
"Jon Gruden always liked Sean, and I think he probably saw himself in Sean," Tim McVay said. "So he loved to take him under his wing and push him. Jon was a fantastic mentor and leader (for Sean's) first job right out of college. And he spent a lot of time with Sean giving him just an incredibly advanced education. It accelerated his coaching career ten-fold."
That mentorship has continued even though Gruden's NFL coaching career ended in 2008. He now runs the Fired Football Coaches Association (FFCA), which benefits high school football but which also acts as a workshop -- often a frenzied workshop -- for coaches to share ideas.
Sean McVay has been part of those classroom sessions as well. A recent Sports Illustrated story noted that McVay has started to resemble Gruden so closely that some refer to him as "Baby Jon." He not only has the famously youthful visage, the shorter physique and blond hair, his mannerisms have an excitable, Gruden-like quality, too. Even their sleep habits are alike.
"Poor guy -- he goes to work at 4:30 or 5 in the morning, comes home at 11 at night," John McVay said of his grandson. "He can get away with that since he's not married."
After his stint with the Buccaneers, McVay spent a year with the UFL's Florida Tuskers where he worked alongside the team's offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden. The next year he went to Washington as the team's assistant tight ends coach. When Mike Shanahan was replaced as head coach by Jay Gruden in 2014, Gruden retained McVay, who acted as a bridge between the previous staff and system and the incoming one.
Gruden promoted McVay to offensive coordinator. This past season, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 4,917 yards – third most in the NFL – to go with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Washington's offense ranked third in the NFL.
McVay's age will be an issue for any team considering him as head coach.
But it's worth noting that the man doing the hiring for the 49ers, CEO Jed York, began running the team before he was 30, while the coach McVay most resembles, Jon Gruden, got his first head-coaching job at age 34.
Another plus in McVay's ledger: He'd be a link not only to the 49ers' glory years but also to a time when the team's top personnel executive, McVay, worked beautifully with its head coach, Walsh. York has said cohesion and chemistry between the two positions are paramount in his search.
Of course, McVay and Walsh were pretty good at acquiring talent, too. Asked what Jim Gruden told them about Montana back in 1979, McVay said the conversation was very brief.
"Oh, he said, 'Just draft him.'"
They did.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
