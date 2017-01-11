49ers’ search pauses, field starts to narrow

As the 49ers took a break from interviews Wednesday, their search for a new coach became a bit clearer.
Multiple reports had the Buffalo Bills zeroing on Sean McDermott as their next head coach. McDermott, who currently is the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator, met with the 49ers on Monday.
Meanwhile, another candidate, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, has been on a two-day visit with the Denver Broncos. Joseph had plans to visit with the 49ers Thursday, but he may land the Broncos job. The Chargers, who are seeking a defensive-minded coach, also have interest in Joseph.
That scenario would leave the 49ers with the following options for head coach: Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay and Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.
All but Cable have met with the 49ers; he is scheduled to sit down with the team Monday. McVay is believed to have strong interest from the Los Angeles Rams, who requested a second interview with the 30-year-old coordinator and who are looking for a quarterback-savvy head coach who could help bring along Jared Goff.
The 49ers had been conducting their recent interviews in New York where today they are attending a league meeting on stadium options for the Raiders and Chargers.
They also have added another name to their general manager list, according to CSN Bay Area: Terry McDonough, who is vice president of player personnel of the Arizona Cardinals.
McDonough comes from a well-known sports family. His father, Will McDonough, was a long-time Boston Globe columnist who also worked at CBS Sports and NBC Sports. One of Terry's brothers, Ryan McDonough, is general manager of the Phoenix Suns, and his other brother, Sean McDonough, is the play-by-play voice of ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
Terry McDonough has been with Arizona for four seasons after having spent the previous 10 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has no obvious ties to the current crop of head-coaching candidates other than his brother works closely with Jon Gruden on Monday Nigh Football broadcasts. Gruden is a mentor to McVay.
The 49ers are expected to interview Seattle Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer on Sunday for their vacant general-manager opening.
They've already met with Green Bay’s Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst, Minnesota’s George Paton, Carolina’s Brandon Beane, Indianapolis’ Jimmy Raye III and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.
