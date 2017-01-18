49ers to have second interviews with three GM candidates

The 49ers will have a second round of interviews with three general manager candidates: Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf of the Green Bay Packers and George Paton of the Minnesota Vikings.
The team has zeroed in on Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as its next head coach. The goal now is finding a general manager who can work alongside Shanahan.s
If Shanahan’s Falcons win on Sunday, the 49ers are permitted a second interview with him. In that scenario, the interview with him would occur in the Atlanta area along with the second general manager interviews. If the Packers win, those sessions could occur in Santa Clara.
Wolf, 34, is the son of Ron Wolf, a longtime NFL general manager who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Gutekunst, 43, is not as well known, but he had a strong initial interview with the 49ers and some consider him the leader to get the job. He was trained in part by former 49ers general manager Scot McCloughn when the two were in Green Bay.
Paton has 20 years of NFL personnel experience and has worked for most of his career alongside Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. He and Shanahan share an agent, which is perhaps why he reached the finalist level for the 49ers.
The 49ers also have interviewed the Carolina Panthers’ Brandon Beane, the Seahawks’ Scott Fitterer, the Arizona Cardinals’ Terry McDonough, the Indianapolis Colts’ Jimmy Raye III and ESPN’s Louis Riddick.
None has been officially eliminated yet, although some could be informed they no longer are in the running this week while others could be added to the mix interviwing alongside Shanahan. Another Seahawks executive, Trent Kirchner, removed himself from the process when he sensed the 49ers preferred Shanahan, not the head-coach candidate Kirchner was tied to, Tom Cable.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments