January 19, 2017 9:27 AM

Source: Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers’ GM search

By Matt Barrows

SANTA CLARA -- Green Bay Packers executive Eliot Wolf, one of the candidates the 49ers were considering for their general manager position, has withdrawn from the search, according to a league source.

Wolf, 34, is the son of Ron Wolf, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Wolf’s departure leaves colleague Brian Gutekunst and Vikings assistant general manager George Paton as the two known finalists. Others, including Arizona’s Terry McDonough, could be added to the list.

Wolf is the director of football operations in Green Bay. He will retain that title, the source said, but the Packers offered him a pay increase to remain with the team. Wolf also is considered a possible replacement to current Packers general manager Ted Thompson, 64.

Gutekunst is believed to be in the lead as the 49ers look for someone to replace ousted Trent Baalke, although the team will have a second round of interviews this week -- perhaps in conjunction with a second interview with head-coaching target Kyle Shanahan -- to determine their next general manager.

USA Today was first to report that Wolf had pulled out of the search.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

San Francisco 49ers

Sports Videos