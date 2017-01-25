San Francisco 49ers

January 25, 2017 9:40 AM

Ousted 49ers GM Trent Baalke seeks $3.3M for Bay Area home

By Neal Leitereg

Los Angeles Times

Recently terminated San Francisco 49ers General Manager Trent Baalke is looking to make a trade in the Bay Area, listing his home in San Jose for sale at $3.298 million.

He bought the house four years ago for $2.55 million, public records show.

PHOTO GALLERY: See the Trent Baalke house here

The two-story home, built in 2013, sits on a corner lot in a golf course community and has a view of the greens, sand traps and fairways.

The roughly 5,400 square feet of living space includes a formal entry that opens to a family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms, an office/den, a game room, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the other living areas. A walk-in wine cellar sits off the kitchen area and holds roughly 1,000 bottles.

French doors give way to a patio and an outdoor kitchen equipped with a pizza oven and a kegerator. Two fire pits and a bocce ball court also lie within the grounds.

Greg Simpson of Keller Williams Bay Area Estates holds the listing.

Baalke, 52, joined the 49ers front office as a scout in 2005 and was named general manager in 2011. He previously held scouting positions with the Jets and Redskins.

He and head coach Chip Kelly were both relieved of their duties in January after finishing the 2016 season with a 2-14 record.

Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

The 49ers CEO spoke Monday, one day after announcing general manager Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly had been fired.

Matt Barrows

 

 

 

San Francisco 49ers

Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

