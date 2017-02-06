San Francisco 49ers

February 6, 2017

Twitter weighs in on new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

By Jeff Caraska

The 49ers announced the hiring of former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new coach on Monday.

It must have been an interesting 48 hours for Shanahan, whose Falcons frittered away a 25-point lead in their 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Social media, Twitter in particular, weighed in with opinions on the 49ers’ fourth head coach in four seasons:

Hard to ignore the blown Super Bowl lead

This was not Drew Brees, but he had an interesting point:

There’s always a conspiracy theorist:

Jed York’s sincerity is questioned:

But there’s encouragement, too

Looking ahead to a possible collaboration:

A reminder not all Falcons fans are bitter:

And some joy in Los Angeles:

Can Shanahan turn the 49ers around following their 2-14 season? Time will tell.

 
San Francisco 49ers

