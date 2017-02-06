Twitter weighs in on new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers announced the hiring of former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new coach on Monday.
It must have been an interesting 48 hours for Shanahan, whose Falcons frittered away a 25-point lead in their 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
Social media, Twitter in particular, weighed in with opinions on the 49ers’ fourth head coach in four seasons:
Hard to ignore the blown Super Bowl lead
I'm guessing the 49ers didn't ask Kyle Shanahan what he'd do with a 25-pt lead and 8:31 to go in the 3rd during the interview process. Oops.— Rick Zmudzien (@zmudzien) February 7, 2017
This was not Drew Brees, but he had an interesting point:
Kyle Shanahan blew the most important game of the season last night and already has a new job. ♂️♂️♂️♂️— Brees (@djbrees) February 7, 2017
There’s always a conspiracy theorist:
Any chance Russian hackers took over Kyle Shanahan's mind in the 4th quarter yesterday? Only way to justify it #Falcons #Superbowl— Big Sport Shop.com (@BigSportShop) February 7, 2017
Jed York’s sincerity is questioned:
#49ers (Jed York) Said, #KyleShanahan was one of the best minds in !!— Jon Albertson (@JonAlbertson) February 7, 2017
Hello!! Jed, Did you actually watch the second half of #SB51 ??
But there’s encouragement, too
Coach Kyle Shanahan welcome to the 49ers!! Hope you get things going good for the next season! Go Niners!!!— Jason Welch (@jowelchjason) February 7, 2017
Looking ahead to a possible collaboration:
@DedeTHEGreat11 hope to see you as a @49ers, #KyleShanahan coached @juliojones_11, you would be a great fit! @espn @NFL @the next great WR— Dusty Marsh (@dustylmarsh) February 7, 2017
A reminder not all Falcons fans are bitter:
S/O to Kyle Shanahan for all the hard work this season! Good luck in San Fran my man!— D.A.Leggett (@leggettderek88) February 7, 2017
And some joy in Los Angeles:
Lakers won and the Niners officially hired Kyle Shanahan.... today is good day— deer dad (@V_chilin21) February 7, 2017
Can Shanahan turn the 49ers around following their 2-14 season? Time will tell.
