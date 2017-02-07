San Francisco 49ers

49ers part ways with strength and conditioning staff

By Matt Kawahara

The 49ers’ offseason makeover will include a new strength and conditioning staff.

A team spokesman confirmed the 49ers have parted ways with director of human performance Mark Uyeyama; strength, conditioning and nutrition assistant Kurt Schmidt; and strength and conditioning assistants Taylor Johnson and David Young.

Another strength and conditioning assistant, Brian Johnson, accepted a job with Texas A&M, while Taylor Johnson could still be re-hired, the spokesman said. CSNBayArea.com first reported the moves.

Uyeyama, whose release was first reported last week, had survived four previous head coaching changes during nine seasons with the team. The 49ers on Monday announced the hiring of head coach Kyle Shanahan, who will be introduced in a press conference at Levi’s Stadium on Thursday.

Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

Sports Videos