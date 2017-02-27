49ers head to Indianapolis with big to-do list; which prospects make sense

We know that long arms and frayed ACLs were what the 49ers’ previous general manager, Trent Baalke, looked for at the scouting combine. The key characteristics sought by the team’s new leadership group, led by general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, are unknown as they make their first trip to Indianapolis together this week.
What is obvious, however, is that the 49ers need help at several positions and that the upcoming draft is thought to be one of the deepest in recent memory, especially at pass rusher, cornerback, safety, running back and tight end. One spot where there are no obvious stars, however, is quarterback, which is the 49ers’ No. 1 need.
Here are the team’s Top 5 priorities and the players who could fill them. Players were selected on how they fit the 49ers’ system and needs:
Quarterback
The three most highly rated quarterbacks plan to perform just about every drill in Indianapolis. Perhaps that should be expected when there is no clear-cut frontrunner and there is plenty to gain from showing off your skills. The most seasoned of the group, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, was the star of the national championship game but must explain to NFL evaluators why he threw 17 interceptions in 2016 despite his experience under center. (Competitor Mitch Trubisky of UNC, for example, threw only six). Both the Browns, who have the first pick, and the 49ers need a quarterback. Few, however, feel there is one worthy of a Top 10 selection. Will that change between now and April 27?
1. Deshaun Watson, Clemson
2. Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina
3. DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
4. Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
5. Davis Webb, Cal
Wide receiver
Baalke miscalculated badly when he drafted A.J. Jenkins in the first round in 2012 and then shied away from the position in future drafts. As a result, the 49ers had arguably the NFL’s lousiest receiving corps last season. Baalke’s successors must bring more firepower or no quarterback will flourish. The top two prospects, Clemson’s Mike Williams and Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, have NFL-ready physiques but need to run fast 40-yard dash times to propel themselves into the draft’s Top 10. The 49ers also could – and should – address this position in free agency.
1. Mike Williams, Clemson
2. Corey Davis, Western Michigan
3. John Ross, Washington
4. Juju Smith-Schuster, USC
5. Chad Hansen, Cal
Pass rusher
The 49ers’ best pass-rushing outside linebacker last season, Ahmad Brooks, had six sacks. The rest of the players at the position combined for 4 1/2 sacks. The team simply needs to bring more pressure from the edge, and it has 10 picks in a draft that is teeming with potential sack artists. If the Browns grab the top prospect, Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, with the top pick, the 49ers might have to decide whether Alabama’s Tim Williams or Tennessee’s Derek Barnett is worthy of pick No. 2. Missouri’s Charles Harris, meanwhile, may have the quickest first step of the bunch and would be a nice fit for the 49ers’ new “Leo” pass-rush position. He’s unlikely to be available in Round 2, however.
1. Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
2. Tim Williams, Alabama
3. Derek Barnett, Tennessee
4. Charles Harris, Missouri
5. Takkarist McKinley, UCLA
Linebacker
The 49ers have just one inside linebacker signed for next season with more than five career starts and that player, NaVorro Bowman, is coming off an Achilles tear that cost him most of the 2016 season. The 49ers must reload at the position no matter whether Bowman returns to full strength or not. The top prospect, Alabama’s Reuben Foster, is a possibility with the second overall pick. If the 49ers waited until the second round, Temple’s Haasan Reddick still might be available.
1. Reuben Foster, Alabama
2. Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt
3. Haasan Reddick, Temple
4. Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State
5. T.J. Watt, Wisconsin (strong-side linebacker)
Running back
Kyle Shanahan’s running backs combined for 93 catches and 946 receiving yards last year in Atlanta. Carlos Hyde made some strides in that area last year for San Francisco (27 catches for 163 yards) but could use a supporting cast member. The following players might not be worth the second overall pick, but they would be a good complement to Hyde.
1. Christian McAffrey, Stanford
2. Curtis Samuel, Ohio State
3. Alvin Kamara, Tennessee
4. Jeremy McNichols, Boise State
5. Marlon Mack, South Florida
On-field workout schedule
Friday: Running backs, offensive linemen and kickers
Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends
Sunday: Linebackers and defensive linemen
Monday: Defensive backs
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
