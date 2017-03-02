QB Mitch Trubisky measures up at NFL combine

San Francisco 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS

Mitch Trubisky already has a win … against the measuring stick.

The North Carolina quarterback, who is vying to be the first passer taken in the upcoming draft, measured 6-2, 1/8 and 222 pounds Thursday morning, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports.

That's certainly not monster size or even prototypical size for an NFL quarterback. But some observers wondered whether Trubisky even would top 6-1 when he officially was measured and it was one of his perceived shortcomings.

Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer came in at 6-4 1/4, 233 pounds while Clemson's Deshaun Watson was 6-2 1/2, 221 pounds, according to Robinson. The three generall are considered the top quarterbacks in the April 27 draft.

By comparison, the first two quarterbacks taken last year, Cal's Jared Goff and North Dakota State's Carson Wentz, measured 6-4, 215 pounds and 6-5, 237 pounds respectively.

