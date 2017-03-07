49ers Q&A: New starting safety duo? What to do at No. 2

Myles @MylesDanielsen Is Eric Reid likely to be traded with Ward moving back to FS and Tartt a good scheme fit at SS in the Kam Chancellor mold?
ANS: If the 49ers are eying Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt as their starting safeties -- and I think that's the case -- then Reid and Antoine Bethea are on the outs. Bethea has a $7 million cap figure. He might be in danger of getting cut or at least being asked to take a reduced salary. If it's the former, the team might need Reid for depth. (It also should be noted that Tartt hasn’t exactly been a quick learner in previous years, though his role, and most everyone else’s on defense, will be simpler this year). Reid also becomes a free agent next season, and other teams usually don't trade for pending free agents because they can get them without compensation the next year. (And the 49ers might end up with an even higher draft pick by way of a comp pick).
09Racer @09Racerr Does filling QB become a higher priority early in order to secure WR's in free agency? Can they sign any without one?
ANS: I don't know if finding a quarterback can become any higher of a priority than it already is. (Update: 49ers still have zero quarterbacks signed for 2017). But -- money being equal -- no free-agent receiver is going to be eager to sign with the 49ers if they don't at least have a good idea who is going to be throwing them passes.
Ryan Ethan @RayEthan408 Who is your pick at #2?
ANS: Very difficult to predict. As I wrote the other day, I don't know if the 49ers' needs align with any of the Top 5 talent. If I had to guess today, I'd say the top choices are quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky (yeah, I wrote, 'Mitchell') and -- a dark horse -- Solomon Thomas. Maybe Thomas is agile enough to play the "Leo" pass-rush position. (Though I don't think he's a good fit there). Or maybe the 49ers feel they can come up with a scheme that utilizes him, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. How's this for a scenario: The 49ers trade their No. 2 overall pick to Cleveland (allowing the Browns to take Myles Garrett and Mitch Trubisky) in exchange for the 12th overall pick, the 33rd overall pick and a pick next season?
Andy Harris @aharris916: what position or position group needs the least amount of help? If there is any?
ANS: Trent Baalke will accuse me of never giving him a compliment. But here's one: He did a nice job stocking the 49ers with cornerbacks. Rashard Robinson was solid to quite-solid as a rookie last year, and the cornerback drafted a full round ahead of him, Will Redmond, should be healthy as well. Throw in Tramaine Brock, underrated Dontae Johnson, Keith Reaser and newly signed K'waun Williams and you have the deepest group on the team.
Joe Brown @jb49ers80 Doesn't it seem likely that agents are leaking this interest because the niners have so much cap space - drives price up?
ANS: Yes, that certainly happens. But the 49ers are truly going to be more aggressive this year. Heck, they already have been. Both free agents who had interest from the 49ers and from multiple other teams -- Williams and Earl Mitchell -- have signed with them. Just spend, baby!
Eddie Luciano @EddieLuc How do you feel about drafting Foster - Reddick - Smith-Shuster with first 3 picks?
ANS: I feel fantastic. Just like how I'd feel about swimming hand-in-hand with a mermaid to the lost city of Atlantis and then dining on babyback unicorn ribs. The second scenario might be more realistic, though.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments