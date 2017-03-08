San Francisco 49ers

March 8, 2017 1:55 PM

The fullback is back: 49ers plan to sign Juszczyk

The fullback is making a comeback in Santa Clara.

A year after they went through a season without one in Chip Kelly’s offense, the 49ers plan to sign free-agent fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Juszczyk, 25, has played the last four seasons in Baltimore and notably was a reliable pass catcher the last two seasons, bringing in 78 passes for 587 yards and four touchdowns through the air over that span. Juszczyk (6-1, 240) likely will be used more like an H-back -- lining up in the backfield at times but also being sent in motion or lining up on the line of scrimmage.

Unlike Kelly, Kyle Shanahan uses a fullback in his offense, although he usually leans on three-receiver formations. His fullback in Atlanta, Patrick DiMarco, played in 31 percent of the team’s snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. DiMarco reportedly will sign with the Bills.

