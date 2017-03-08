Why Hoyer? Is Kap still an NFL starter? Analysts buzz over 49ers on eve of free agency

The 49ers reportedly have a new quarterback.
No, not the guy who has been linked to the team recently, but that could still happen.
The NFL Network said Wednesday that Brian Hoyer has decided to leave the Chicago Bears to join San Francisco, where he will have a chance to compete to be the starter next season. The deal can’t be announced until Thursday, which is the start of the new league year.
The network’s analysts had a lot to say about the 49ers on Wednesday. Here’s a sampling:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
