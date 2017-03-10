Dissecting the big numbers of 49ers’ free-agent frenzy

The 49ers have been wheeling and dealing and wearing out the checkbook since free agency began on Thursday. Here, we take stock of some of the more telling numbers associated with the new faces headed to San Francisco.
10: Free agents who have agreed to deals or signed with the 49ers as of Friday evening: Quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley; wide receivers Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson; linebackers Malcolm Smith and Brock Coyle; fullback Kyle Juszczyk; tight end Logan Paulsen; and kicker Robbie Gould.
$23 million: Reported value of Pierre Garcon’s first two years of his contract, when he will be 31 and 32 years old.
69.3: Garcon’s catch percentage last season (79 catches on 114 targets), the highest mark of his career. Of the 49ers with at least 40 targets in 2016, Quinton Patton had the best catch percentage at 58.7. Jeremy Kerley led the 49ers in targets with 115, catching 55.7 percent of them.
1: Catchable pass dropped by Garcon last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
16-15: Brian Hoyer’s career record as a starter. He went 1-4 with the Bears last season. Colin Kaepernick’s record is 28-30 (27-20 before last season).
17: Hoyers’ numbers show considerable improvement when comparing the 17 games he played with the Browns and 17 combined in Houston and Chicago.
Stat
Cleveland (2013-14)
Houston (2015), Chicago (2016)
Games
17
17
Completion percentage
56.0
62.9
Passing yards
3,941
4,051
TD to INT ratio
17:16
25:7
10th: Place receiver Marquise Goodwin finished in the long jump at the 2012 Olympics.
4.27: Seconds Goodwin clocked in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 2013.
4.43: Seconds receiver Aldrick Robinson clocked in the 40 at the 2011 combine.
4.44: Seconds linebacker Malcolm Smith has run in the 40.
4.56: Seconds receiver Kerley, who re-signed with the 49ers, ran in the 40 in the 2011 combine.
18.6: Career yards per catch for Robinson, who has 50 receptions for 931 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons. He had a career-high 20 catches last season with Atlanta.
90: Consecutive regular-season games in which tight end Logan Paulsen has appeared.
57: Games in which Smith has played in the Seahawks’ defense (2011-14). That could serve him well in getting up to speed in the 49ers’ new scheme that has similar concepts to the one in Seattle.
226: Total tackles for Smith in two seasons with the Raiders in his first full-time starting gig, 94 more than his four-season total in Seattle.
10: Field goals made by kicker Robbie Gould in 10 attempts over 10 games last season with the Giants.
85.9 percent: Gould’s career field-goal percentage, fifth among active kickers with at least 100 field-goal attempts. (Phil Dawson is eighth at 84.5).
78: Receptions by fullback Kyle Juszczyk in the last two seasons combined with the Ravens. He has a career catch percentage of 72.9.
4: Touchdown catches for Juszcyzyk in 2015 in Baltimore, compared to none last season, when he was a Pro Bowl selection.
3: Starts last season in Seattle for linebacker Brock Coyle. He played in 12 games and finished with 15 total tackles and a sack.
1: Career win in six starts for quarterback Matt Barkley. He helped the Bears to a 26-6 victory over the 49ers in early December. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 192 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
