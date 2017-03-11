With an eye on special teams, 49ers sign Don Jones

Of the 11 free agents the 49ers have signed this week, three are considered core special teams players, including Don Jones, who signed a two-year deal Friday evening.
Jones is listed as a safety, but he’s seen the most action as a coverage specialist. Last year, for example, he tied for the Texans’ team lead with 11 special teams tackles despite only playing in the last nine games. Jones, 26, began the season with the Browns before being released on Oct. 4.
The 49ers will be his sixth team; he’s had two stints with the Miami Dolphins. After parting ways with Antoine Bethea earlier in the week, the 49ers also are light on safeties. Eric Reid, Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward are their top players there, and Jones will be added to the mix.
The team also signed ex-Seahawks linebacker Brock Coyle, another kick-coverage specialist, and on Friday brought in Robbie Gould to replace kicker Phil Dawson, who signed with the Cardinals.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
