San Francisco 49ers

March 11, 2017 8:02 AM

With an eye on special teams, 49ers sign Don Jones

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

Of the 11 free agents the 49ers have signed this week, three are considered core special teams players, including Don Jones, who signed a two-year deal Friday evening.

Jones is listed as a safety, but he’s seen the most action as a coverage specialist. Last year, for example, he tied for the Texans’ team lead with 11 special teams tackles despite only playing in the last nine games. Jones, 26, began the season with the Browns before being released on Oct. 4.

The 49ers will be his sixth team; he’s had two stints with the Miami Dolphins. After parting ways with Antoine Bethea earlier in the week, the 49ers also are light on safeties. Eric Reid, Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward are their top players there, and Jones will be added to the mix.

The team also signed ex-Seahawks linebacker Brock Coyle, another kick-coverage specialist, and on Friday brought in Robbie Gould to replace kicker Phil Dawson, who signed with the Cardinals.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

View more video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos