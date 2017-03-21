Taunted by Trump, Kaepernick writes a check to another presidential target: Meals on Wheels

Colin Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels, according to NFL Network, a day after the free agent quarterback was publicly ripped by President Donald Trump for remaining unsigned.
Trump’s budget proposal called for federal funding cuts to the organization whose mission is to provide food and companionship to seniors who are homebound.
Thank you @Kaepernick7 for supporting seniors through your words and actions.https://t.co/2PBpeWh5lC— Meals on Wheels (@_MealsOnWheels) March 21, 2017
At a rally in Louisville, Ky., on Monday, Trump said he read a report that teams were deterred from signing Kaepernick for fear of getting “a nasty tweet from Donald Trump.”
Trump spoke out against Kaepernick during his campaign after the quarterback became a flashpoint for controversy for his decision to kneel during the national anthem before 49ers games to call attention to racial injustice.
Kaepernick has pledged to donate $1 million to like-minded groups and has contributed $400,000 so far, according to his website, Kaepernick7.com.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says despite Trump’s comments, teams could get behind his humanitarian work. Watch his commentary below.
