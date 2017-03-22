San Francisco 49ers

March 22, 2017 7:15 PM

Politics or play hurting Kaepernick’s prospects? ‘Whatever P word you want,’ analyst says

By Jon Schultz

Everyone from Donald Trump to Jim Harbaugh has weighed in on free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s job prospects, and that has boiled down to a debate over politics vs. performance.

NFL Network analysts Deion Sanders and Heath Evans on Wednesday joined the chorus in addressing the question of why Kaepernick hasn’t yet found a suitor.

Evans – who played from 2001-10 as a fullback with Seattle, New England, Miami and New Orleans – said Kaepernick’s performance has been on a “steady decline” since he helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2012 season. Kaepernick went 12-4 as a starter the following season that ended in a conference championship loss to Seattle, completing 58.4 percent of his passes for 3,197 yards and 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Since then, he’s 11-24.

“Productivity, performance, whatever P word you want to strap to it, I think that’s what it is,” Evans says. “I’ll go out there and say it’s 5 percent politics and 95 percent performance.”

Evans attributes Kaepernick’s early success to the 49ers’ strong supporting cast that featured running back Frank Gore and a stout defense.

Sanders, an eight-time Pro Bowl and six-time first-team All-Pro cornerback from 1989-2005, came to Kaepernick’s defense, somewhat. He agreed that Kaepernick’s political activism that centers around racial injustice could be a factor weighed by teams, but said the league has a need for quarterbacks, with only 10 performing on a top-tier level.

 
 
San Francisco 49ers

