49ers add another linebacker to the mix: Jayson DiManche

The 49ers continued to beef up their inside linebacking corps, signing free agent Jayson DiManche to a one-year deal.
DiManche, 26, originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and over two seasons appeared in 28 games with one start. He mostly was used on special teams.
DiManche (6-1, 235) will compete for playing time with holdovers Ray-Ray Armstrong, Carl Bradford, Wynton McManis and Shayne Skov as well as two other free-agent acquisitions, Brock Coyle and Dekoda Watson. NaVorro Bowman and a fourth free-agent signee, Malcolm Smith, are the presumed starters at middle and weak-side linebacker.
Matt Barrows
