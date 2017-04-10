Frank assessment: New 49ers RB issued No. 21 but won’t wear it

Over six NFL seasons, Tim Hightower built a reputation as a good "locker-room guy." It turns out the new 49ers running back is a good "equipment-room guy," too.
Hightower, 30, arrived for the start of the offseason program Monday to find he had been issued No. 21, which as every devout 49ers fan knows, was the number Frank Gore wore for 10 seasons in San Francisco.
Hightower, however, indicated he soon would have a new jersey.
He posted on Instagram a picture of himself in front of his new locker -- which contains his number -- and added hash tags "#numbertheygaveme" "#willbechanged" and "#numbershouldberetired"
The post drew more than 1,000 "likes" and a round of praise from fans.
The 49ers have retired 12 jerseys while a few others -- Bryant Young's No.97 and Patrick Willis' No. 52, for example -- haven't been issued since those players wore them. Gore's number may end up with the same honor. The 49ers hired a new equipment manager earlier this year.
Currently with the Indianapolis Colts, Gore set the 49ers' franchise record and currently ranks eighth all time with 13,065 yards, the most for an active runner. With 1,000 yards in 2017, Gore would jump to fourth behind Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments