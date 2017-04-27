49ers with Matt Barrows

April 27, 2017 9:31 PM

Player draft capsule: 49ers trade up for controversial LB Reuben Foster

Bee Sports Staff

REUBEN FOSTER

Selected: No. 31 overall

College: Alabama

Position: Middle linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 228 pounds

Comment: Foster arrived at the NFL Scouting Combine in February as one of the most prized linebackers. But he turned in a diluted urine sample during drug testing and was sent home early after an altercation with a medical worker. The Butkus Award winner was a unanimous All-America selection with 115 tackles and five sacks.

Foster: “I’ve got to prove my passion. I’ve got things to prove – big things to prove. I’ve got to show them how seriously I take my job.”

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

 
Sports Videos