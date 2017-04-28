49ers 3rd round at a glance: Ahkello Witherspoon and C.J. Beathard

Ahkello Witherspoon
Selected: Round 3, pick 66
College: Colorado
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Comment: Witherspoon got a late start at football and he is still learning how to play cornerback. His soccer background gives him a nice foundation when it comes to the footwork required at the position and he used that to his advantage last season at Colorado. Most intriguing to the 49ers -- Witherspoon is tall, long-armed and still is growing.
C.J. Beathard
Selected: Round 3, pick 104
Position: Quarterback
Height/weight: 6-2, 219
Comment: Kyle Shanahan liked Beathard because he played in a pro system at Iowa and showed a fearlessness in the pocket. In that way, he’s a little like a quarterback Shanahan helped select in Washington in 2012, Kirk Cousins. He was a fourth-round pick that year who developed into Washington’s starter.
