49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

April 28, 2017 8:03 PM

49ers 3rd round at a glance: Ahkello Witherspoon and C.J. Beathard

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

Ahkello Witherspoon

Selected: Round 3, pick 66

College: Colorado

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Comment: Witherspoon got a late start at football and he is still learning how to play cornerback. His soccer background gives him a nice foundation when it comes to the footwork required at the position and he used that to his advantage last season at Colorado. Most intriguing to the 49ers -- Witherspoon is tall, long-armed and still is growing.

C.J. Beathard

Selected: Round 3, pick 104

Position: Quarterback

Height/weight: 6-2, 219

Comment: Kyle Shanahan liked Beathard because he played in a pro system at Iowa and showed a fearlessness in the pocket. In that way, he’s a little like a quarterback Shanahan helped select in Washington in 2012, Kirk Cousins. He was a fourth-round pick that year who developed into Washington’s starter.

Comments

