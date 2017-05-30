49ers with Matt Barrows

May 30, 2017 7:27 AM

Report: 49ers to work out safety Jairus Byrd

By Matt Barrows

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers are taking a look at former Bills and Saints free safety Jairus Byrd among other defensive backs today, according to ESPN.

Byrd, 30, was a second-round pick by Buffalo in 2009 who has 97 starts over that span. He also plays a position critical to the 49ers' defense but one in which they made no additions in free agency or the draft.

Jimmie Ward is the would-be starter at free safety this season. Vinnie Sunseri has been lining up with the second-team defense while undrafted Lorenzo Jerome has been the third-team safety.

Byrd must convince the 49ers he can hold up through a season. He missed six games in 2013 with plantar faciitis and also has dealt with back and knee issues since.

The 49ers worked out another well-known veteran, defensive lineman Kedrick Golston, last week but have not signed him to this point.

Sports Videos