Katie Sowers, who spent the 2016 season with the Falcons, is a coaching intern for the 49ers this year.
Katie Sowers, who spent the 2016 season with the Falcons, is a coaching intern for the 49ers this year. 49ers.com 49ers
Katie Sowers, who spent the 2016 season with the Falcons, is a coaching intern for the 49ers this year. 49ers.com 49ers
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

June 14, 2017 8:16 AM

Katie Sowers helping coach 49ers’ wide receivers this summer

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers' first-ever female coach was on the field Tuesday, familiarizing herself with the team's wide receivers and studying their footwork.

Katie Sowers is one of eight interns who will be working with the 49ers at this week's minicamp and in training camp as part of the diversity fellowship that Bill Walsh began in San Francisco in 1986.

Sowers, a former quarterback and defensive back in women's football leagues, worked last year for the Atlanta Falcons where she worked alongside then-Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Mike LaFleur, who is the 49ers' wide receivers coach.

"She came in and worked with the receivers and did as good of a job as anyone I've had in the internship," Shanahan said Tuesday. "… We loved having her around. She was eager to learn it, she has played professional football in a women's league in the United States for a while and she's passionate about it."

Following her summer internship last year, Sowers spent the next nine months as a scouting intern with the Falcons.

"She just hit me up a few months ago and said her internship was up over there and asked if we would want to have her here," Shanahan said. "There was no doubt. She does a good job and we're excited to have her.”

Sowers is one of several female assistants in the NFL this year. The Bills and Jets also have brought on women as part of the internship program. Last year, Buffalo hired Kathryn Smith as a full-time special teams quality control coach. In 2015, the Cardinals made Jen Welter the first-ever female assistant coaching intern.

Seeing a female on the field isn't exactly new in Santa Clara. Laura Schnettgoecke has been an assistant athletic trainer for the last three seasons.

The 49ers' other coaching interns this year are: Alonzo Carter, Nick Ferguson, Corey Ivy, Jerrod Johnson, Rony Sieperda, Donald White and Rodrique Wright.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

49ers DeForest Buckner: 'Our front 7 can be dominant this year'

49ers DeForest Buckner: 'Our front 7 can be dominant this year' 1:15

49ers DeForest Buckner: 'Our front 7 can be dominant this year'
49ers Ahkello Witherspoon making a case to start at cornerback 1:14

49ers Ahkello Witherspoon making a case to start at cornerback
NaVorro Bowman returns after second major injury 0:56

NaVorro Bowman returns after second major injury

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos