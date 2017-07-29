There are 28 rookies in 49ers training camp. Here are how they all measure up.

The 49ers began practice Friday, and their training camp roster has a lot of unfamiliar faces.
Ten of the 28 rookies, including first-round picks Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster, come from the NFL draft. The other 18 were undrafted.
Nine rookies can run the 40-yard dash, a test to measure a player’s speed and acceleration, in under 4.6 seconds. The fastest time at the NFL combine in 2017 was 4.22 seconds.
Players bench press 225 pounds as many times as possible at the NFL combine in an effort to measure their strength and endurance. The most reps at the combine this year was 35.
