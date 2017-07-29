There are 28 rookies on the San Francisco 49ers roster going into training camp in July 2017. Here are the ones with the most impressive physical stats. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee
There are 28 rookies on the San Francisco 49ers roster going into training camp in July 2017. Here are the ones with the most impressive physical stats. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

There are 28 rookies in 49ers training camp. Here are how they all measure up.

By Nathaniel Levine

nlevine@sacbee.com

July 29, 2017 8:00 AM

The 49ers began practice Friday, and their training camp roster has a lot of unfamiliar faces.

Ten of the 28 rookies, including first-round picks Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster, come from the NFL draft. The other 18 were undrafted.

Nine rookies can run the 40-yard dash, a test to measure a player’s speed and acceleration, in under 4.6 seconds. The fastest time at the NFL combine in 2017 was 4.22 seconds.

Players bench press 225 pounds as many times as possible at the NFL combine in an effort to measure their strength and endurance. The most reps at the combine this year was 35.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan glad to have QB Brian Hoyer on board

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports