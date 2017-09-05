San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs past Denver Broncos safety Orion Stewart on a touchdown reception during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs past Denver Broncos safety Orion Stewart on a touchdown reception during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. D. Ross Cameron AP
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs past Denver Broncos safety Orion Stewart on a touchdown reception during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. D. Ross Cameron AP
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers list two rookies as starters (Solomon Thomas isn’t one of them)

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

September 05, 2017 3:49 PM

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers list two rookies, Reuben Foster and George Kittle, as starters on their first depth chart of the regular season. A third, however, could start Sunday's opener against Carolina if safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is unable to play.

If Ward isn't ready, the job likely would go to either undrafted rookie Lorenzo Jerome or to third-year player Jaquiski Tartt. Both have played free safety this offseason, although Jerome started three preseason games. Seventh-round pick Adrian Colbert started the fourth.

Another rookie, Trent Taylor, is listed as the top punt returner with Raheem Mostert the top kick returner. Undrafted rookie Victor Bolden is listed as the top backup at both spots.

Solomon Thomas, the third pick in the draft, is not listed as a starter on the unofficial depth chart. However, he's likely to enter the game early, perhaps the first time the 49ers switch into a nickel or dime defense. It will be interesting to see who plays more snaps in Week 1, Thomas or Tank Carradine, the starter at one of the defensive end spots.

Taylor, meanwhile, is the team’s slot receiver, meaning he could see action early and could possibly start. Rookie running back Matt Breida will be part of the rotation with Carlos Hyde and Mostert, meaning he’s likely to see action, early, too.

The 49ers list no backups at center. That job, in Week 1 at least, likely will go to undrafted rookie Erik Magnuson. Sixth-round draft pick Pita Taumoepenu is listed as the team’s third strong-side linebacker. He has played both that position and Leo pass rusher (listed above as left defensive end) in practice.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports