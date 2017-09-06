49ers notes: Trent Taylor’s post-practice work paying dividends

More Videos

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener 1:46

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener

Pause
49ers Solomon Thomas: 'Whatever's best for the team, I'll be there' 1:05

49ers Solomon Thomas: 'Whatever's best for the team, I'll be there'

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster. 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster.

Reuben Foster takes on Carlos Hyde in 49ers practice 0:29

Reuben Foster takes on Carlos Hyde in 49ers practice

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason 1:40

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove 1:38

Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove

Watch Sacramento bishop speak out against Trump's DACA cancellation 2:07

Watch Sacramento bishop speak out against Trump's DACA cancellation

This Bay area activist says safe, affordable drinking water is a rural community's right 1:01

This Bay area activist says safe, affordable drinking water is a rural community's right

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

  • Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener

    Matt Barrows previews the Week 1 game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, with insight on likely highlights.

Matt Barrows previews the Week 1 game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, with insight on likely highlights. Matt Barrows Produced by Sohail Al-Jamea, McClatchy
Matt Barrows previews the Week 1 game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, with insight on likely highlights. Matt Barrows Produced by Sohail Al-Jamea, McClatchy
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers notes: Trent Taylor’s post-practice work paying dividends

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

September 06, 2017 2:46 PM

SANTA CLARA

Because he’s a rookie, Trent Taylor spent offseason practices catching passes from backup quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, Matt Barkley and Nick Mullens.

After practice, however, he got work with the fourth quarterback on the roster.

“Brian (Hoyer) would always pull me over and make sure that me and him got some extra work together because you never know what can happen,” Taylor said Wednesday. “… Great leadership on his part. Glad to have a guy like Brian leading the way for us.”

The post-practice chemistry they built became especially significant after the 49ers cut veteran receiver Jeremy Kerley on Saturday. That made Taylor, a fifth-round draft pick, the top slot receiver on the roster, which means there’s a possibility he could start Sunday’s game against Carolina or at least see snaps early on.

Taylor gained the coaches’ trust by being one of their most reliable receivers almost from the start of spring practices. During the preseason, he caught all six passes that went in his direction.

With Kerley gone, Taylor also could handle punt returns against the Panthers, although another rookie, Victor Bolden Jr., could have that role as well.

Taylor said he was surprised that the 49ers would cut a veteran like Kerley but wasn’t content to merely be on the 53-man roster.

“I never want to feel like I made it,” he said. “Because that’s when you start losing it.”

Hurting hamstrings – Both strong safety Jimmie Ward and tight end George Kittle were limited in Wednesday’s practice with hamstring strains. Kittle seemed to do a little more early in practice than Ward, whose injury cost him all of training camp and the preseason.

If Kittle can’t play, Garrett Celek likely would start at tight end. Kyle Shanahan didn’t share the team’s plans for free safety if Ward is held back.

Both Jaquiski Tartt and rookie Lorenzo Jerome have filled in at practice.

“Both those guys will be competing,” Shanahan said. “They’ve got three days to do it. Depends how we use them, what packages.”

Defensive end Aaron Lynch (back) also was limited in practice.

Et cetera – Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Newton had offseason shoulder surgery and only threw two passes in the preseason.

▪ Shanahan said he would choose different captains for the 49ers’ upcoming games and settle on permanent team captains later in the year.

▪ New addition Laken Tomlinson lined up at left guard with the second-string offense. The 49ers want Tomlinson, a former first-round pick, to compete for a starting spot, but that’s likely unrealistic for Week 1.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports