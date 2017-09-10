49ers pregame: Jimmie Ward, Aaron Lynch will not play

Jimmie Ward won’t play against the Panthers as expected, but the rest of the team’s safeties will be in uniform. That includes Eric Reid and Jaquiski Tartt as well as a pair of rookies, Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert.
Defensive end Aaron Lynch will not play. He dealt with a back injury during the week and was questionable for the game. Arik Armstead will start at “Leo” pass rusher with Elvis Dumervil also expected to play significant snaps. Eli Harold and Dekoda Watson also could play there if needed. Rookie Pita Taumoepenu is inactive.
49ers inactives:
S Jimmie Ward (hamstring)
G Laken Tomlinson
WR Victor Bolden Jr.
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
T John Theus
DE Aaron Lynch (back)
DE Pita Taupoemenu
Tomlinson arrived with the last 10 days and is in the midst of learning their respective systems. Witherspoon was a third-round pick, but he doesn't have the versatility of Keith Reaser, who can play either outside or inside at cornerback.
Tomlinson's status means that undrafted Eric Magnuson is the top backup at guard and center today. Magnuson is one of four undrafted rookies -- Jerome, receiver Kendrick Bourne and backup running back Matt Breida are the others -- in uniform for today's game.
Newcomer Xavier Cooper also will play. With Bolden inactive, Trent Taylor will handle punts and Raheem Mostert will run back kickoffs. Rookie tight end George Kittle dealth with a hamstring injury in practice but is active and could start for San Francisco.
Panthers inactives
CB Cole Luke (ankle)
LB Jared Norris (groin)
DT Vernon Butler (groin)
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
C Greg Van Roten
QB Brad Kaaya
K Harrison Butker.
