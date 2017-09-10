Defensive end Aaron Lynch will not play Panthers
Defensive end Aaron Lynch will not play Panthers Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Bee
Defensive end Aaron Lynch will not play Panthers Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Bee
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers pregame: Jimmie Ward, Aaron Lynch will not play

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

September 10, 2017 12:00 PM

SANTA CLARA

Jimmie Ward won’t play against the Panthers as expected, but the rest of the team’s safeties will be in uniform. That includes Eric Reid and Jaquiski Tartt as well as a pair of rookies, Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert.

Defensive end Aaron Lynch will not play. He dealt with a back injury during the week and was questionable for the game. Arik Armstead will start at “Leo” pass rusher with Elvis Dumervil also expected to play significant snaps. Eli Harold and Dekoda Watson also could play there if needed. Rookie Pita Taumoepenu is inactive.

49ers inactives:

S Jimmie Ward (hamstring)

G Laken Tomlinson

WR Victor Bolden Jr.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

T John Theus

DE Aaron Lynch (back)

DE Pita Taupoemenu

Tomlinson arrived with the last 10 days and is in the midst of learning their respective systems. Witherspoon was a third-round pick, but he doesn't have the versatility of Keith Reaser, who can play either outside or inside at cornerback.

Tomlinson's status means that undrafted Eric Magnuson is the top backup at guard and center today. Magnuson is one of four undrafted rookies -- Jerome, receiver Kendrick Bourne and backup running back Matt Breida are the others -- in uniform for today's game.

Newcomer Xavier Cooper also will play. With Bolden inactive, Trent Taylor will handle punts and Raheem Mostert will run back kickoffs. Rookie tight end George Kittle dealth with a hamstring injury in practice but is active and could start for San Francisco.

Panthers inactives

CB Cole Luke (ankle)

LB Jared Norris (groin)

DT Vernon Butler (groin)

RB Cameron Artis-Payne

C Greg Van Roten

QB Brad Kaaya

K Harrison Butker.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener 1:46

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener
Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster. 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster.
Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove 1:38

Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports