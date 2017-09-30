Dumervil poised to make a big impact. 49ers will need it to disrupt Palmer, Fitzgerald

Sunday’s 49ers game

Opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line: Cardinals by 6 1/2

Records: 49ers 0-3, Cardinals 1-2

TV/radio: Ch. 40 (Sam Rosen, David Diehl), 1050, 1320

Three things to watch

PESTER PALMER

Cardinals veterans quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will make mincemeat of the 49ers’ young secondary if Palmer is comfortable in the pocket. San Francisco’s been getting a nice push from interior rushers such as DeForest Buckner. But the team’s edge defenders have not been following through. Look for more snaps, and a bigger impact, from veteran Elvis Dumervil.

TIGHT END TROUBLES

For the first time this season, tight end George Kittle is not on the 49ers’ injury report. Despite his injuries, the rookie leads the team’s tight ends with eight catches for 48 yards. But the group only has combined for 55 yards this season. To put that in perspective, 32 individual tight ends around the NFL have more, including ex-49ers Delanie Walker (168) and Vernon Davis (71).

IS BOWMAN BACK?

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman has struggled to move laterally and make tackles on the boundaries after returning from surgery on his Achilles tendon. He’s been very good when moving forward, and he made a game-high 11 tackles against the Seahawks in Week 2. The Cardinals, meanwhile, will be without their top runner, David Johnson. They have a trio of tailbacks replacing him – Chris Johnson, Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington – all of whom are small, quick and like to run to the outside.

Injury report

49ERS

Out: LB Reuben Foster (ankle), S Eric Reid (knee)

Questionable: LB Brock Coyle (concussion), RB Carlos Hyde (hip), RB Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), S Jaquiski Tartt (concussion), DE Pita Taumoepenu (ankle)

CARDINALS

Out: G Alex Boone (chest), G Mike Iupati (triceps), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf)

Questionable: WR John Brown (quadriceps), T D.J. Humphries (knee), WR J.J. Nelson (hamstring)

Schedule