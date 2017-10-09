Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Snap counts explain why NaVorro Bowman was on 49ers sideline

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 7:54 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Notified that both Solomon Thomas and DeForest Buckner played 69 snaps against the Cardinals last week, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Thursday sighed and said, "We’ve got to get off the field." As was the case against the Cardinals, the 49ers played nearly a full overtime Sunday against the Colts, and the snap-count results weren't much better.

Buckner played 67 of 76 possible defensive snaps in Indianapolis while Thomas, a rookie, played 66. Buckner continues to be one of the most heavily used interior lineman in the NFL, despite vows from Saleh and defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina before the season that a steady rotation of linemen would lessen Buckner's and everyone else's work load. One of the problems is that the 49ers are having a hard time on third downs; The Colts converted half their attempts Sunday. Arik Armstead played 53 snaps, Earl Mitchell 47, Elvis Dumervil 22 and Aaron Lynch 22 snaps. Xavier Cooper, who is Buckner's primary backup, played 12 snaps.

Why did the 49ers rotate their inside linebackers Sunday, much to the disappointment of NaVorro Bowman? A big reason is that Bowman played a season-high 83 snaps last week against Arizona. He didn't play well following an 82-snap game against Seattle earlier this week -- albeit on four days of rest -- and the 49ers coaches are intent on keeping him fresh. After all, they're in the midst of a three-game span of road trips and will go even farther, to Washington, D.C., for their upcoming game. Bowman played 58 snaps in Indianapolis; Ray-Ray Armstrong played 57 and Brock Coyle 25.

Rookie cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon played in place of Dontae Johnson on the 49ers' second defensive series and in place of Rashard Robinson on the third. However, a concussion limited him to six snaps. Johnson played 72, Robinson 62 and K'Waun Williams 55.

Injuries to Witherspoon and Asa Jackson (hamstring), as well as a muscle cramp for Robinson, sent safety Lorenzo Jerome into the game. The 49ers shuffled by moving Williams to the outside, having Ward play nickel cornerback and placing Jerome at free safety. He played 20 snaps.

At running back, rookie Matt Breida had the busiest game of his young career. He played 35 offensive snaps while Carlos Hyde played 33 and Raheem Mostert was in on four. ... The tight-end snaps were divided like this: 40 for rookie George Kittle, 32 for Garrett Celek, 3 for Logan Paulsen.

Like Witherspoon, rookie Pita Taumoepenu played his first-ever NFL regular-season game Sunday. He played 16 snaps on special teams, none on defense.

More Videos

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:24

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

Pause
Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Behind the scenes with the area's high school football teams 1:18

Behind the scenes with the area's high school football teams

Watch Sacramento Fire battle a stubborn house fire 0:32

Watch Sacramento Fire battle a stubborn house fire

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:58

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

Vince Carter: 'Consistency is our key right now' 2:22

Vince Carter: 'Consistency is our key right now'

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Meteorologist offers breakdown of Sunday's high winds 1:48

Meteorologist offers breakdown of Sunday's high winds

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

  • 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

    San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows tells you who to watch in this week's NFL matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows tells you who to watch in this week's NFL matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Matt Barrows/Sohail Al-Jamea McClatchy

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports