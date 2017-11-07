Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo -- cheat sheet on his wrist -- served as the 49ers’ backup in their Nov. 5 game against the Cardinals.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo -- cheat sheet on his wrist -- served as the 49ers’ backup in their Nov. 5 game against the Cardinals. Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Bee
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo -- cheat sheet on his wrist -- served as the 49ers’ backup in their Nov. 5 game against the Cardinals. Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Bee
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers Q&A: Are they seriously thinking about starting Jimmy G?

November 07, 2017 9:40 AM

Michael Edge‏ @_Michael_Edge_ We can’t seriously be thinking of playing @JimmyG_10 behind that offensive line, can we?

ANSW: He's an NFL quarterback, not a Faberge egg. He was brought here to help make a crappy team better. At some point he's got to be part of that crappy team. I agree that you can't put him in until he has a good understanding of the offense. But I still think that Nov. 26 -- a week after the bye -- is the appropriate date. The Colts acquired Jacoby Brissett on Sept. 2 and he was starting on Sept. 17. The 49ers acquired Garoppolo on Oct. 30. A late November debut means he would have double the preparation time Brissett needed and a week longer than the duration of an NFL training camp. Something to keep in mind: No, the 49ers offensive line has not been good. But C.J. Beathard is getting sacked at a higher rate than Brian Hoyer. Which suggests that he's partly responsible for his big hit count. That's not a slam on Beathard. You expect a rookie to hold onto the ball too long, to go through his progressions a beat too slowly. Rather, it's meant to suggest that Garoppolo may not necessarily be in for the same pounding Beathard has received.

Nate‏ @n8louie Pretty sure this is not 100% cause & effect relationship, but 49ers have a new strength & conditioning staff this year. Not good start?

ANSW: It's hard to pinpoint a common thread to the injuries because, well, there is no common thread to the injuries. Just look at the prominent ones in the last couple of games. Joe Staley broke his eye socket, Jimmie Ward broke his forearm, Pierre Garcon broke a tiny bone where his skull and spine meet, Trent Taylor broke a rib and Jaquiski Tartt broke his arm. There is no amount of conditioning that would have prevented these. (Maybe whole milk instead of skim?) If there were a slew of hamstring strains or torn pectorals, maybe you could point to what is or what isn't happening in the training room. The 49ers' ailments appear to be the expected results of a sport in which huge, fast, armored individuals hurl themselves into one another 175 times a game. One notable: There haven't been very many injuries so far that threaten to seep into 2018's preparation.

ANSW: No. I think he returns to being a backup. But if you're searching for silver linings this season -- and you need an old man-style magnifying lass to find them -- he's one of them. Magnuson played well at right tackle on Sunday, albeit with some help from tight end Garrett Celek. It's a good bet he'll be given a chance to compete for a starting role next year. The question is, where? As you note, it could be at center or either guard spot.

Perry (49ers 0-8 )‏ @ItsAnthony_Breh Whether as a backup or a starter, has CJ Beathard proved he deserves a spot on the roster?

ANSW: Yes. Absolutely. To borrow a phrase from Kyle Shanahan, 'by no means has Beathard been perfect.' For example, he goes through his progressions too slowly and holds onto the football too long, both of which have been significant contributors to the number of times he's been hit. But he's displayed the one characteristic -- pocket courage -- Shanahan holds most dear and it would be a big surprise if he didn't pick up his pace and become more savvy with time. … Also, there appears to be a one-week lag on your Twitter avatar handle.

just dan‏ @Lumpy_Dan Why are most of the 49ers beat writers bald (handsomely so)?

ANSW: Covering bad 49ers teams is taxing. Similar to what being President for eight years did to Obama's hair.

Don't Panic @felatioalger why not promote someone like Smelter?

ANSW: Dunno. Theory among beatwriters is that Louis Murphy has compromising photos of a high-ranking 49ers official. Nothing else adequately explains why he's been tapped -- twice now -- for duty. When they brought him in in the summer it took him a couple of weeks just to get into full practices.

Sky Collins‏ @sky4est In good conscience, should I let my children watch this next game?

ANSW: I suppose if you let them watch that Cowboys-49ers snuff film, they can get through this one, the NFL version of two peeved nonagenarians slowly ramming their motorized scooters into one another.

Coach DeSimone‏ @CoachJall Matt Barrows is the 49ers GM - Sashi Brown calls and offers the 1st overall pick for Jimmy Garoppolo, do you pull the trigger?

ANSW: I think: A man willing to give away the first pick in the draft also might be willing to toss in the No. 7 overall pick, too. And then the dance begins.

Andy‏ @abruzzoooo Is jimmy g waiting until after off season to change profile?

ANSW: I interpret that as a good sign. Means he's been neck-deep in his playbook since arriving. No time for messing around with social media. … It reminds me of the time the 49ers acquired quarterback Troy Smith just before their bye. Asked if he stuck around during the bye to learn the playbook, Smith said, no, he went home to Ohio and hung out with family. Troy Smith didn't last very long.

More Videos

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down 1:07

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down

Pause
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback 1:01

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback

Charting wisdom and power with Jerry Brown 0:37

Charting wisdom and power with Jerry Brown

Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness 0:47

Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness

Roseville woman hides as chaos erupts and shots ring out in Las Vegas shooting 2:57

Roseville woman hides as chaos erupts and shots ring out in Las Vegas shooting

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:19

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store 1:53

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera. 0:34

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera.

  • What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback

    Jimmy Garoppolo was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's understudy in New England. He was drafted in 2014 out of Eastern Illinois. Take a look at some more Garoppolo facts.

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's understudy in New England. He was drafted in 2014 out of Eastern Illinois. Take a look at some more Garoppolo facts.

Eric Garland McClatchy

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down 1:07

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down

Pause
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback 1:01

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback

Charting wisdom and power with Jerry Brown 0:37

Charting wisdom and power with Jerry Brown

Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness 0:47

Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness

Roseville woman hides as chaos erupts and shots ring out in Las Vegas shooting 2:57

Roseville woman hides as chaos erupts and shots ring out in Las Vegas shooting

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:19

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store 1:53

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera. 0:34

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera.

  • 49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down

    Officiating guru Mike Pereira breaks down the three fights from Sunday's action, including a skirmish involving the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports