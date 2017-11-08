49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Embattled Giants coach expects to see Garoppolo Sunday

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

November 08, 2017 12:21 PM

SANTA CLARA

Not only does he think it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo enters Sunday's game at some point, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said he's expecting an appearance.

"Just being an offensive coach and a guy that's spent a lot of time in the quarterback room, you get a guy like that you want to get him out there and give him a few reps as soon as possible," McAdoo said.

Kyle Shanahan, meanwhile, has been deliberately vague on when Garoppolo, for whom the 49ers traded a second-round pick last week, would play. He's even said it might not occur this season, although Garoppolo's status as the team's No. 2 quarterback Sunday suggested that the newcomer was picking up the offense at a good pace.

The 49ers' starter for now, rookie C.J. Beathard, has completed just over half his passes in his three full games, and he's thrown four interceptions against two touchdowns. The 0-9 49ers are off to their worst start in their 72-year history.

The one-win Giants, meanwhile, have quarterback issues of their own.

After Eli Manning threw an interception and lost a fumble during a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, McAdoo floated the idea of benching Manning for former Cal quarterback, Davis Webb, who like C.J. Beathard was a third-round pick in April.

On Wednesday, however, McAdoo said he was sticking with Manning, telling reporters on a conference call there was "zero" chance that Webb plays. He said that Manning, who has thrown six interceptions and lost three fumbles, needs to do a better job of hanging onto the ball and that he's not going to shy away from criticizing the accomplished quarterback or anyone on his 1-7 team.

"We all need to be honest with each other," McAdoo said. "I've made mistakes and coaches have made mistakes and players have made mistakes. That's why we're sitting where we're sitting at this point. But that doesn't mean we can't fix it. … If you're going to have thin skin, New York City's not the place for you."

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down

    Officiating guru Mike Pereira breaks down the three fights from Sunday's action, including a skirmish involving the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down 1:07

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down
49ers quarterback CJ Beathard talks resilience after taking hit after hit against Cardinals 3:20

49ers quarterback CJ Beathard talks resilience after taking hit after hit against Cardinals
How Garoppolo trade shakes up 49ers' lengthy wish list 1:31

How Garoppolo trade shakes up 49ers' lengthy wish list

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports