Embattled Giants coach expects to see Garoppolo Sunday

Not only does he think it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo enters Sunday's game at some point, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said he's expecting an appearance.
"Just being an offensive coach and a guy that's spent a lot of time in the quarterback room, you get a guy like that you want to get him out there and give him a few reps as soon as possible," McAdoo said.
Kyle Shanahan, meanwhile, has been deliberately vague on when Garoppolo, for whom the 49ers traded a second-round pick last week, would play. He's even said it might not occur this season, although Garoppolo's status as the team's No. 2 quarterback Sunday suggested that the newcomer was picking up the offense at a good pace.
The 49ers' starter for now, rookie C.J. Beathard, has completed just over half his passes in his three full games, and he's thrown four interceptions against two touchdowns. The 0-9 49ers are off to their worst start in their 72-year history.
The one-win Giants, meanwhile, have quarterback issues of their own.
After Eli Manning threw an interception and lost a fumble during a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, McAdoo floated the idea of benching Manning for former Cal quarterback, Davis Webb, who like C.J. Beathard was a third-round pick in April.
On Wednesday, however, McAdoo said he was sticking with Manning, telling reporters on a conference call there was "zero" chance that Webb plays. He said that Manning, who has thrown six interceptions and lost three fumbles, needs to do a better job of hanging onto the ball and that he's not going to shy away from criticizing the accomplished quarterback or anyone on his 1-7 team.
"We all need to be honest with each other," McAdoo said. "I've made mistakes and coaches have made mistakes and players have made mistakes. That's why we're sitting where we're sitting at this point. But that doesn't mean we can't fix it. … If you're going to have thin skin, New York City's not the place for you."
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments