49ers notes: New guy Louis Murphy has ‘hopped in quick’

It looks as if receiver Louis Murphy will be latest 49er to be signed one day and then hit the field a few days later.
“We’re going to need him,” Kyle Shanahan said of the veteran, who was signed on Monday. “We’re going to need him to play for us, help us out. ... He’s hopped in quick, hasn’t made too many mistakes throughout the week.”
Murphy has a leg up on some other recent signees because he not only spent training camp with the team, he worked extensively with the 49ers’ current starting quarterback.
While Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin were catching passes from Brian Hoyer in the summer, Murphy and the rest of the backups were connecting with C.J. Beathard.
Murphy, in fact, noted that both of his catches in the preseason came on passes from the rookie. That’s notable this week as Murphy looks to find a spot in an offense that’s run, for now at least, by Beathard.
“I built a chemistry with him,” Murphy said this week. “ … Getting back into practice and getting into the flow of things – it won’t take long to get that going right.”
The 49ers signed Murphy because of his familiarity with the offense and also because he offers things that few of San Francisco’s receivers possess: size and experience.
A former fourth-round pick out of Florida, Murphy’s most prolific seasons came when he was with the Raiders, including a 2010 season in which he had 41 catches and 609 receiving yards.
He spent the last three years in Tampa Bay. An ACL injury suffered midway through the 2015 season essentially wiped out the following year as well. He hasn’t caught a pass in a regular-season game since Oct. 25, 2015.
Murphy, 30, said he still has something to prove.
“I don’t really think I got a fair shot in Tampa,” he said. “(I was) just coming off the ACL. With (receiver) Mike Evans on one side and Vincent Jackson on the other, and I was in the slot. Just coming off the injuries – that’s the way the business goes.”
Shanahan noted that Murphy isn’t in midseason condition yet and that the veteran’s snap count might grow in future weeks.
“I think it will be hard to ask him to play too much,” Shanahan said. “But we’ll see what our options are on Sunday.”
Different duos – The 49ers have had six different inside linebacker combinations this season and will feature their third safety duo, Eric Reid and Adrian Colbert, Sunday against the Giants.
A seventh-round pick in April, Colbert also will become the sixth rookie to start a game for the 49ers this season.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said one play in particular stood out from Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals after Colbert replaced Jaquiski Tartt (broken arm) at free safety. Colbert was lined up along the hashmarks on one side of the field when the Cardinals attempted a deep pass down the opposite sideline.
Colbert arrived in time to nearly intercept the pass. “Which is really, really cool for a rookie to be able to do that,” Saleh said. “It just shows that he is an NFL-caliber safety.”
Et cetera – Left tackle Joe Staley (eye) practiced all week and isn’t listed on the team’s injury report. He’ll start at left tackle and Trent Brown will return to the right side.
▪ Carlos Hyde and three Cardinals players – Antoine Bethea, Frostee Rucker and Haason Reddick – were fined $9,115 each for their part in Sunday’s brief fourth-quarter melee.
▪ Aaron Lynch (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday. The other 49ers who won’t play: tight end George Kittle (ankle), linebacker Elijah Lee (knee) and receiver Trent Taylor (ribs).
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
