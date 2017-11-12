49ers pregame: Staley, Williams back in the lineup for San Francisco

Tackle Joe Staley, cornerback K'Waun Williams and recently signed receiver Louis Murphy are among the 49ers who will be in uniform against the Giants.
Staley suffered a fractured orbital bone two weeks ago against the Eagles but will line up at his familiar left tackle spot. Staley will wear a visor that should protect his right eye.
His return will send Trent Brown back to right tackle. Rookie Erik Magnuson will be the team's swing tackle while Zane Beadles will fill in if there's an injury at guard or center.
Williams has been out with a quadriceps injury; his replacement, Leon Hall, also is active as rookie cornerback Greg Mabin.
The 49ers signed Murphy six days ago. He spent the preseason with San Francisco and primarily worked with C.J. Beathard, who will start the game against the Giants. Another newcomer, Antone Exum, is in uniform. He’s wearing No. 40 and the 49ers list him at free safety.
Among those who aren't playing are rookies Solomon Thomas, George Kittle and Trent Taylor.
Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, suffered an MCL sprain two weeks ago against Philadelphia. For the second straight week, Ronald Blair will start in place of Thomas at defensive end.
Kittle and Taylor were selected in the fifth round this year. Both were injured in last week’s loss against the Cardinals; Taylor suffered a broken rib while Kittle sprained his ankle. The hope is that all three of the rookies will back for the 49ers’ next game, Nov. 26 against the Seahawks.
Aaron Lynch suffered a strained calf in Week 6 against Washington and has been slow in returning; Rookie linebacker Elijah Lee suffered a knee injury last week.
49ers inactives
DE Aaron Lynch
TE George Kittle
WR Trent Taylor
LB Elijah Lee
DL Solomon Thomas
OL Darrell Williams
DE Pita Taumoepenu
Giants inactives
LB B.J. Goodson
LB Devon Kennard
LB Keenan Robinson
QB Davis Webb
WR Travis Rudolph
CB Donte Deayon
OT Chad Wheeler
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments