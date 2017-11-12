In this photo from Jan. 14, 2012, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith (11) runs behind offensive tackle Joe Staley (74) to score on a 28-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)
49ers pregame: Staley, Williams back in the lineup for San Francisco

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

November 12, 2017 12:06 PM

SANTA CLARA

Tackle Joe Staley, cornerback K'Waun Williams and recently signed receiver Louis Murphy are among the 49ers who will be in uniform against the Giants.

Staley suffered a fractured orbital bone two weeks ago against the Eagles but will line up at his familiar left tackle spot. Staley will wear a visor that should protect his right eye.

His return will send Trent Brown back to right tackle. Rookie Erik Magnuson will be the team's swing tackle while Zane Beadles will fill in if there's an injury at guard or center.

Williams has been out with a quadriceps injury; his replacement, Leon Hall, also is active as rookie cornerback Greg Mabin.

The 49ers signed Murphy six days ago. He spent the preseason with San Francisco and primarily worked with C.J. Beathard, who will start the game against the Giants. Another newcomer, Antone Exum, is in uniform. He’s wearing No. 40 and the 49ers list him at free safety.

Among those who aren't playing are rookies Solomon Thomas, George Kittle and Trent Taylor.

Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, suffered an MCL sprain two weeks ago against Philadelphia. For the second straight week, Ronald Blair will start in place of Thomas at defensive end.

Kittle and Taylor were selected in the fifth round this year. Both were injured in last week’s loss against the Cardinals; Taylor suffered a broken rib while Kittle sprained his ankle. The hope is that all three of the rookies will back for the 49ers’ next game, Nov. 26 against the Seahawks.

Aaron Lynch suffered a strained calf in Week 6 against Washington and has been slow in returning; Rookie linebacker Elijah Lee suffered a knee injury last week.

49ers inactives

DE Aaron Lynch

TE George Kittle

WR Trent Taylor

LB Elijah Lee

DL Solomon Thomas

OL Darrell Williams

DE Pita Taumoepenu

Giants inactives

LB B.J. Goodson

LB Devon Kennard

LB Keenan Robinson

QB Davis Webb

WR Travis Rudolph

CB Donte Deayon

OT Chad Wheeler

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows

Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

