49ers report card: Beathard upright and outstanding

Offense: C.J. Beathard showed what he can do when he’s not on his back for half of the game. The rookie quarterback, who completed barely more than half of his passes entering Sunday’s contest, was an efficient 19 for 25 and wasn’t sacked. Two turnovers lower the mark a notch. Grade: B

Defense: After their last four opponents averaged 31 points against them, the 49ers held the Giants to 21 with the last eight coming in garbage time. Linebacker Reuben Foster led San Francisco with 10 tackles while fellow rookie Adrian Colbert had a strong and impactful debut as the full-time free safety. Grade: A-

Special teams: Punt returner Victor Bolden Jr. survived a scare when his third-quarter fumble was overturned on review. Robbie Gould hit a 43-yard field goal and has not missed at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter when the outcome no longer was in doubt. Grade: B+

Overall: The best cure for a winless team? A one-win team that’s traveling across the country and may or may not have given up on its head coach. The 49ers head into their bye with a good feeling after beating the lowly Giants. Can they keep it going over a more competitive homestretch? Grade: B+