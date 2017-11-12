San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) throws an 83-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) throws an 83-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) throws an 83-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers report card: Beathard upright and outstanding

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

November 12, 2017 4:16 PM

Offense: C.J. Beathard showed what he can do when he’s not on his back for half of the game. The rookie quarterback, who completed barely more than half of his passes entering Sunday’s contest, was an efficient 19 for 25 and wasn’t sacked. Two turnovers lower the mark a notch. Grade: B

Defense: After their last four opponents averaged 31 points against them, the 49ers held the Giants to 21 with the last eight coming in garbage time. Linebacker Reuben Foster led San Francisco with 10 tackles while fellow rookie Adrian Colbert had a strong and impactful debut as the full-time free safety. Grade: A-

Special teams: Punt returner Victor Bolden Jr. survived a scare when his third-quarter fumble was overturned on review. Robbie Gould hit a 43-yard field goal and has not missed at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter when the outcome no longer was in doubt. Grade: B+

Overall: The best cure for a winless team? A one-win team that’s traveling across the country and may or may not have given up on its head coach. The 49ers head into their bye with a good feeling after beating the lowly Giants. Can they keep it going over a more competitive homestretch? Grade: B+

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down

    Officiating guru Mike Pereira breaks down the three fights from Sunday's action, including a skirmish involving the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down 1:07

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down
49ers quarterback CJ Beathard talks resilience after taking hit after hit against Cardinals 3:20

49ers quarterback CJ Beathard talks resilience after taking hit after hit against Cardinals
How Garoppolo trade shakes up 49ers' lengthy wish list 1:31

How Garoppolo trade shakes up 49ers' lengthy wish list

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports