49ers waive defensive end Datone Jones

The 49ers have waived defensive lineman Datone Jones, freeing up a roster spot that could go to Tank Carradine later in the week.
Jones, a former first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, was one of three defensive linemen the team signed last month after a wave of injuries struck the position. Another, Tony McDaniel, was released on Monday after the 49ers claimed Sheldon Day off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jones recorded six tackles in three games for the 49ers. Most of his playing time came at defensive end.
Carradine, meanwhile, went on injured reserve in September with a high-ankle sprain. He is eligible to return to the active roster this week. Carradine started the first thee games this season at left defensive end, what the 49ers call the "big end" spot.
At least two other defensive linemen, Solomon Thomas and Aaron Lynch, are expected to return to the lineup this week after sitting out recent games with injuries.
