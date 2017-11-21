Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Datone Jones during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Datone Jones during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Datone Jones during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola AP
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers waive defensive end Datone Jones

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

November 21, 2017 09:44 AM

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers have waived defensive lineman Datone Jones, freeing up a roster spot that could go to Tank Carradine later in the week.

Jones, a former first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, was one of three defensive linemen the team signed last month after a wave of injuries struck the position. Another, Tony McDaniel, was released on Monday after the 49ers claimed Sheldon Day off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones recorded six tackles in three games for the 49ers. Most of his playing time came at defensive end.

Carradine, meanwhile, went on injured reserve in September with a high-ankle sprain. He is eligible to return to the active roster this week. Carradine started the first thee games this season at left defensive end, what the 49ers call the "big end" spot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At least two other defensive linemen, Solomon Thomas and Aaron Lynch, are expected to return to the lineup this week after sitting out recent games with injuries.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

    49ers coach Kyle Shanahan speaks following the team's first win of the season, 31-21 over the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 1:09

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017
49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down 1:07

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down
49ers quarterback CJ Beathard talks resilience after taking hit after hit against Cardinals 3:20

49ers quarterback CJ Beathard talks resilience after taking hit after hit against Cardinals

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports