A look back at Black Friday 2017 1:28

A look back at Black Friday 2017

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom 0:38

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

Watch a great white shark wiggle free after getting hooked off pier 0:36

Watch a great white shark wiggle free after getting hooked off pier

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers 1:18

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers

Take a trip down memory lane for SMF’s 50th anniversary 1:33

Take a trip down memory lane for SMF’s 50th anniversary

49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Can Hyde finish with a flourish? Why 49ers will lean on him vs. Seahawks

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

November 25, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Sunday’s 49ers game

Opponent: vs. Seahawks

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line: Seahawks by 6 1/2

Records: 49ers 1-9, Seahawks 6-4

TV/radio: Ch. 40, 680, 1320

Three things to watch

Hyde’s final kick

Carlos Hyde hasn’t hit the 100-yard rushing mark since Week 2 against Seattle. He’s out to prove he can finish a season with a flourish and not injured, which is how he’s ended the last three. The 49ers likely will lean on their lead back against the Seahawks, especially if Levi’s Stadium is as wet at forecast.

Getting an edge

The 49ers feel their defensive line will become complete when they get a consistent edge rusher. They should have an influx of players at that spot this week. Aaron Lynch or Solomon Thomas could be back from injury. And coaches may want to get a look at new acquisition Cassius Marsh, who makes up for his lack of physical gifts as a pass rusher with total effort.

Hot hands

Receivers Louis Murphy and Kendrick Bourne did a nice job at filling in for injured Pierre Garcon in the last game by combining for five catches and 90 receiving yards. The question is whether any of the pass catchers on the bottom of the roster can rise up enough in the last six games and be part of the mix on next year’s squad.

Injury report

49ers

Out: S Adrian Colbert (thumb)

Questionable: WR Trent Taylor (ribs), RB Dominique Mostert (shoulder), DE Solomon Thomas (knee)

Seahawks

Out: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)

Doubtful: RB Michael Davis (groin)

Questionable: LB Donell Alexander (shoulder), T Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring), LB Michael Wilhoite (calf), G Luke Joeckel (knee), DT Jarran Reed (hamstring), DE Dion Jordan (neck)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

vs. Carolina

L, 23-3

Sept. 17

at Seattle

L, 12-9

Sept. 21

vs. L.A. Rams

L, 41-39

Oct. 1

at Arizona

L, 18-15

Oct. 8

at Indianapolis

L, 26-23

Oct. 15

at Washington

L, 26-24

Oct. 22

vs. Dallas

L, 40-10

Oct. 29

at Philadelphia

L, 33-10

Nov. 5

vs. Arizona

L, 20-10

Nov. 12

vs. N.Y. Giants

W, 31-21

Date

Opponent

Time

Sunday

vs. Seattle

1:05 p.m.

Dec. 3

at Chicago

10 a.m.

Dec. 10

at Houston

10 a.m.

Dec. 17

vs. Tennessee

1:25 p.m.

Dec. 24

vs. Jacksonville

1:05 p.m.

Dec. 31

at L.A. Rams

1:25 p.m.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

