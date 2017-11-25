Can Hyde finish with a flourish? Why 49ers will lean on him vs. Seahawks

Sunday’s 49ers game

Opponent: vs. Seahawks

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line: Seahawks by 6 1/2

Records: 49ers 1-9, Seahawks 6-4

TV/radio: Ch. 40, 680, 1320

Three things to watch

Hyde’s final kick

Carlos Hyde hasn’t hit the 100-yard rushing mark since Week 2 against Seattle. He’s out to prove he can finish a season with a flourish and not injured, which is how he’s ended the last three. The 49ers likely will lean on their lead back against the Seahawks, especially if Levi’s Stadium is as wet at forecast.

Getting an edge

The 49ers feel their defensive line will become complete when they get a consistent edge rusher. They should have an influx of players at that spot this week. Aaron Lynch or Solomon Thomas could be back from injury. And coaches may want to get a look at new acquisition Cassius Marsh, who makes up for his lack of physical gifts as a pass rusher with total effort.

Hot hands

Receivers Louis Murphy and Kendrick Bourne did a nice job at filling in for injured Pierre Garcon in the last game by combining for five catches and 90 receiving yards. The question is whether any of the pass catchers on the bottom of the roster can rise up enough in the last six games and be part of the mix on next year’s squad.

Injury report

49ers

Out: S Adrian Colbert (thumb)

Questionable: WR Trent Taylor (ribs), RB Dominique Mostert (shoulder), DE Solomon Thomas (knee)

Seahawks

Out: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)

Doubtful: RB Michael Davis (groin)

Questionable: LB Donell Alexander (shoulder), T Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring), LB Michael Wilhoite (calf), G Luke Joeckel (knee), DT Jarran Reed (hamstring), DE Dion Jordan (neck)

Schedule