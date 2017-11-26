49ers surprised by how Russell Wilson was able to escape being sacked

Reuben Foster found Russell Wilson just as slippery as advertised in his first game against the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.
“I knew he was an athletic guy,” the rookie linebacker said. “He’s an amazing guy. He’s shifty and he’s quick. God gave him that athleticism, so I can’t fault him for that. That’s just a God-given talent that’s in him. We just have to play sound defense and get after him more.”
During a 12-9 loss to the Seahawks in Week 2, when Foster was out due to injury, the 49ers hit Wilson 10 times, including three sacks. On Sunday, they had six hits but no sacks.
They had plenty of chances, including one in which both Elvis Dumervil and DeForest Buckner had shots to bring down Wilson behind the line of scrimmage but he somehow squirted free. Tank Carradine, who recently came off the injured reserve list, had his own opportunity for a sack but slid off Wilson’s back.
Wilson was 20 of 34 with two touchdown passes. He ran for the game’s first touchdown.
“That does surprise me. I thought we would have had more sacks,” coach Kyle Shanahan said of the game. “But from what I saw out there – and we’ll see tomorrow after I talk to you guys after I get a better chance to watch the tape – but I thought our defense seemed to play very well. They gave us a chance to win this game, just like they did in Week 2 and it seemed like they were around him a lot, but, as always, Russell always makes some pretty good plays.”
Newcomers log big minutes – Sheldon Day wasn’t sure how many snaps he played Sunday, but he suspected it was more than he played in any game with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.
Jacksonville waived Day last week and the 49ers signed him Monday. Both he and the player they acquired a day later, Cassius Marsh, logged significant minutes against the Seahawks since both have backgrounds in the defense the 49ers run.
Day backed up Buckner at defensive tackle while Marsh played defensive end.
“It’s a pretty similar defense,” said Marsh, who spent three seasons in Seattle. “Call-wise, the linguistics are a little bit different. I could definitely be better, a couple mistakes out there, but it was a pretty easy transition for me.”
Meanwhile, Aaron Lynch, who plays the same position as Marsh, was a healthy scratch for the 49ers. Lynch will be a free agent in March.
Brown sits out – Right tackle Trent Brown was ruled out for the game, leaving undrafted rookie Erik Magnuson to go against the Seahawks’ top pass rusher, Michael Bennett.
Bennett had one of the Seahawks’ three sacks of the game, giving him 7 1/2 on the season.
Brown injured his shoulder during a Thanksgiving day practice and missed Friday’s session. He was listed as questionable for today’s game. Magnuson filled in at right tackle during a Week 8 game in Philadelphia, then started the following week against Arizona.
Et cetera – Special teams ace Raheem Mostert, who suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s win over the New York Giants, left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and did not return. Left tackle Joe Staley briefly left the game with what he suspected was a hyperextended left knee. Undrafted rookie Darrell Williams filled in at left tackle for one snap.
▪ Starting receiver Marquise Goodwin had an X-ray on his foot, which came back negative. Goodwin returned to the game but had to come out on several occasions. He will be re-examined this week.
▪ The Levi’s Stadium crown began cheering when it seemed it was imminent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would enter the game. The problem was that C.J. Beathard still was lying injured on the ground when the chorus began. “A guy’s injured and people are cheering before he gets back up,” safety Eric Reid noted. “That’s messed up.”
