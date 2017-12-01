49ers: Trent Brown, Ahkello Witherspoon will be game-time decisions

Both starting right tackle Trent Brown (shoulder) and starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle) will be game-time decisions Sunday against the Chicago Bears, coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.
Brown sat out the most recent game against the Seahawks after injuring his shoulder in a Thanksgiving Day practice. He practiced lightly this week and was held out of contact situations. If he can't play, Zane Beadles is his likely replacement at right tackle.
Witherspoon, meanwhile, injured his ankle Wednesday while competing for a ball in the air. He did not practice Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday. Witherspoon is expected to play, but if there's a setback either Leon Hall or Greg Mabin would fill in at the position.
Another game-time decision, Shanahan said, is free safety Adrian Colbert, who is returning from a broken thumb. Shanahan had hinted that the next game, against the Houston Texans, might be when Colbert returns to the lineup but held out the possibility he could play in Chicago.
Never miss a local story.
“The longer it heals the better,” Shanahan said. “I know he’s really close ... If he feels good and is ready to go, he’ll go.”
The 49ers do not list quarterback C.J. Beathard on their injury report. That means he will serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup against the Bears.
Everything’s fine -- Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett wasn't fined for his hit Sunday on Beathard that led to the quarterback leaving the game. Safety Eric Reid, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness, also wasn't fined.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments