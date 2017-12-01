San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trenton Brown (77) blocks Detroit Lions defensive tackle Gabe Wright (90) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015.
49ers: Trent Brown, Ahkello Witherspoon will be game-time decisions

By Matt Barrows

December 01, 2017 01:31 PM

Both starting right tackle Trent Brown (shoulder) and starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle) will be game-time decisions Sunday against the Chicago Bears, coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

Brown sat out the most recent game against the Seahawks after injuring his shoulder in a Thanksgiving Day practice. He practiced lightly this week and was held out of contact situations. If he can't play, Zane Beadles is his likely replacement at right tackle.

Witherspoon, meanwhile, injured his ankle Wednesday while competing for a ball in the air. He did not practice Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday. Witherspoon is expected to play, but if there's a setback either Leon Hall or Greg Mabin would fill in at the position.

Another game-time decision, Shanahan said, is free safety Adrian Colbert, who is returning from a broken thumb. Shanahan had hinted that the next game, against the Houston Texans, might be when Colbert returns to the lineup but held out the possibility he could play in Chicago.

“The longer it heals the better,” Shanahan said. “I know he’s really close ... If he feels good and is ready to go, he’ll go.”

The 49ers do not list quarterback C.J. Beathard on their injury report. That means he will serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup against the Bears.

Everything’s fine -- Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett wasn't fined for his hit Sunday on Beathard that led to the quarterback leaving the game. Safety Eric Reid, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness, also wasn't fined.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
