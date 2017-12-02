In debut as starter, Garoppolo could be challenged by Bears’ defensive schemes

Sunday’s 49ers game
Opponent: at Chicago
Time: 10 a.m.
Line: Bears by 3
Records: 49ers 1-10, Bears 3-8
TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton), 680, 1320
Three things to watch
GAROPPOLO’S STREAK
New 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be making only his third regular-season NFL start, but he’s begun his career with a nice streak: He has yet to throw an interception. He’ll be challenged Sunday by a Bears defense that certainly isn’t teeming with talent but that has a defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, who is renown for confusing passers with different looks and formations.
TRENT BROWN SHUT DOWN?
Right tackle Trent Brown either will miss his second straight game or won’t be at full strength as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Zane Beadles would start if Brown can’t play. Whoever lines up on that side for the 49ers will face the Bears top pass rusher, Akiem Hicks, who leads Chicago with seven sacks.
SUN BOWL REMATCH
The last time the 49ers’ Solomon Thomas and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky faced each other, Thomas had the best game of his college career – seven tackles, one sack – and Stanford beat North Carolina in the Sun Bowl. They were chosen No. 2 and No. 3 in the draft and will square off again Sunday in Trubisky’s eighth NFL start.
Injury report
49ers
Questionable: T Trent Brown (shoulder), S Adrian Colbert (thumb), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle)
Bears
Out: LB Isaiah Irving (knee)
Doubtful: S Adrian Amos (hamstring)
Questionable: S Deon Bush (ankle), CB Bryce Callahan (knee), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (illness), G Josh Sitton (concussion)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
vs. Carolina
L, 23-3
Sept. 17
at Seattle
L, 12-9
Sept. 21
vs. L.A. Rams
L, 41-39
Oct. 1
at Arizona
L, 18-15
Oct. 8
at Indianapolis
L, 26-23
Oct. 15
at Washington
L, 26-24
Oct. 22
vs. Dallas
L, 40-10
Oct. 29
at Philadelphia
L, 33-10
Nov. 5
vs. Arizona
L, 20-10
Nov. 12
vs. N.Y. Giants
W, 31-21
Nov. 26
vs. Seattle
L, 24-13
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
at Chicago
10 a.m.
Dec. 10
at Houston
10 a.m.
Dec. 17
vs. Tennessee
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 24
vs. Jacksonville
1:05 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Rams
1:25 p.m.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
