49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

In debut as starter, Garoppolo could be challenged by Bears’ defensive schemes

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

December 02, 2017 12:27 PM

Sunday’s 49ers game

Opponent: at Chicago

Time: 10 a.m.

Line: Bears by 3

Records: 49ers 1-10, Bears 3-8

TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton), 680, 1320

Three things to watch

GAROPPOLO’S STREAK

New 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be making only his third regular-season NFL start, but he’s begun his career with a nice streak: He has yet to throw an interception. He’ll be challenged Sunday by a Bears defense that certainly isn’t teeming with talent but that has a defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, who is renown for confusing passers with different looks and formations.

TRENT BROWN SHUT DOWN?

Right tackle Trent Brown either will miss his second straight game or won’t be at full strength as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Zane Beadles would start if Brown can’t play. Whoever lines up on that side for the 49ers will face the Bears top pass rusher, Akiem Hicks, who leads Chicago with seven sacks.

SUN BOWL REMATCH

The last time the 49ers’ Solomon Thomas and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky faced each other, Thomas had the best game of his college career – seven tackles, one sack – and Stanford beat North Carolina in the Sun Bowl. They were chosen No. 2 and No. 3 in the draft and will square off again Sunday in Trubisky’s eighth NFL start.

Injury report

49ers

Questionable: T Trent Brown (shoulder), S Adrian Colbert (thumb), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle)

Bears

Out: LB Isaiah Irving (knee)

Doubtful: S Adrian Amos (hamstring)

Questionable: S Deon Bush (ankle), CB Bryce Callahan (knee), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (illness), G Josh Sitton (concussion)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

vs. Carolina

L, 23-3

Sept. 17

at Seattle

L, 12-9

Sept. 21

vs. L.A. Rams

L, 41-39

Oct. 1

at Arizona

L, 18-15

Oct. 8

at Indianapolis

L, 26-23

Oct. 15

at Washington

L, 26-24

Oct. 22

vs. Dallas

L, 40-10

Oct. 29

at Philadelphia

L, 33-10

Nov. 5

vs. Arizona

L, 20-10

Nov. 12

vs. N.Y. Giants

W, 31-21

Nov. 26

vs. Seattle

L, 24-13

Date

Opponent

Time

Sunday

at Chicago

10 a.m.

Dec. 10

at Houston

10 a.m.

Dec. 17

vs. Tennessee

1:25 p.m.

Dec. 24

vs. Jacksonville

1:05 p.m.

Dec. 31

at L.A. Rams

1:25 p.m.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Comments

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

