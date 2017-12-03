Jimmy Garoppolo the difference in 49ers’ second win of season

8:02 Garoppolo prepares for his big debut Pause

1:20 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

2:33 'I am not safe. My kids are not safe': Afghan family seeks entry to U.S.

1:45 Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive

1:53 Watch the fail: Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after implosion attempt

2:37 See the intensity of the California International Marathon

0:38 Firefighters, community show support for Orangevale mom fighting cancer

0:50 Woodland's mostly empty County Fair Mall suffers fate of many malls in U.S.

1:16 Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons