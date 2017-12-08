Houston native Earl Mitchell spent four seasons with the Texans and three with the Dolphins before arriving in Santa Clara in the offseason.
Houston native Earl Mitchell spent four seasons with the Texans and three with the Dolphins before arriving in Santa Clara in the offseason. Wilfredo Lee AP
Houston native Earl Mitchell spent four seasons with the Texans and three with the Dolphins before arriving in Santa Clara in the offseason. Wilfredo Lee AP
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers notes: Earl Mitchell gives back to his native Houston

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

December 08, 2017 08:20 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SANTA CLARA

Earl Mitchell has a Christmas-time memory of Santa Claus arriving where he lived and taking pictures with him and the other kids.

There was no chimney or cozy fireplace involved. The meet-and-greet took place in the community room of a Salvation Army family housing center in downtown Houston where he and his sister lived from time to time when they were growing up.

"Just being raised by a single mother, you kind of end up in predicaments like that," Mitchell, the 49ers nose tackle, said this week as he prepares to play a game in his home city. "The Salvation Army is what we relied on."

It may have been an ordeal for his mother at the time, but Mitchell has no bad memories. Instead he feels gratitude to the Salvation Army, which is why he raised money for the organization after Hurricane Harvey struck the city in August and why he wore Salvation Army-themed cleats during Sunday's game in Chicago as part of the league's "My Cause, My Cleats" fund-raising campaign.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I thought it was the least I could do -- kind of like a 'thank you,'" Mitchell said. "It brought it full circle for me knowing that I was there, living there at one point and that now I'm in a totally different place. They embraced us. They treat you like family. I wanted to thank that organization out for helping me in a time of need."

Philanthropy has been a major part of the Houston sports scene since the hurricane struck August 25. Earlier in the week, Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve were given Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Award. Watt, who is one of the most popular players in the NFL, helped raise $37 million toward flood relief following the hurricane

The 49ers, meanwhile, have many other connections to Houston. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was an assistant there alongside defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower a decade ago and Hightower is a Houston native.

Assistant coaches Jeff Zgonina and DeMeco Ryans played for the Texans. In total, seven of Shanahan's assistants either played for or coached on the Texans.

"Have a lot of good memories from there," Shanahan said. "I’ve left and gone to a bunch of different places. Had to do different things. Houston’s a good city, a good football town. It’s a good organization.”

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end

    Matt Barrows breaks down the three San Francisco 49ers who have the most on the line as the season nears its end.

49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end

49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end 1:32

49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end
Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive 1:45

Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive
49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


NFL news
Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports