49ers’ safety Adrian Colbert fueled by father, faith

1:45 Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive Pause

3:38 Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker

1:04 Moving in out of the cold

0:59 Take a look at this El Dorado Hills couple's nativity scenes from around the world

1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this ice cream museum

2:05 How to look for a state job online

2:30 Roseville protesters object to tax bill

1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

2:11 See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020