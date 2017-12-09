49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could benefit from Texans’ red-zone defense

Sunday’s 49ers game
Opponent: at Houston
Time: 10 a.m.
Line: Texans by 3
Records: 49ers 2-10, Texans 4-8
TV/radio: FOX (Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth), 680, 1320
Three things to watch
RED-ZONE WOES
The 49ers’ last-second win against the Bears last week masked that they were 0-5 on touchdowns when they were inside Chicago’s 20-yard line. The red zone is perhaps the toughest aspect of an offense for a new quarterback to master, and it will be interesting to see if Jimmy Garoppolo makes strides this week. Chicago’s defense is fourth-best in red-zone scoring; Houston ranks 19th.
WITHERSPOON TESTED
Rookie cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has looked stronger and more confident with every start. He’ll have a challenging matchup against aggressive and physical Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who ranks second in the NFL in both targets (141) and receiving yards (1,084).
UNDER PRESSURE
The Texans have allowed 38 sacks this season, the sixth most in the NFL and one more than the 49ers have allowed. It should give the 49ers defenders a chance to increase their sack totals. DeForest Buckner, who had six sacks as a rookie last year, has just 1 1/2 so far this season.
Injury report
49ers
Questionable: T Trenton Brown (shoulder)
Texans
Out: RB Alfred Blue (concussion), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion)
Questionable: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (groin)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
vs. Carolina
L, 23-3
Sept. 17
at Seattle
L, 12-9
Sept. 21
vs. L.A. Rams
L, 41-39
Oct. 1
at Arizona
L, 18-15
Oct. 8
at Indianapolis
L, 26-23
Oct. 15
at Washington
L, 26-24
Oct. 22
vs. Dallas
L, 40-10
Oct. 29
at Philadelphia
L, 33-10
Nov. 5
vs. Arizona
L, 20-10
Nov. 12
vs. N.Y. Giants
W, 31-21
Nov. 26
vs. Seattle
L, 24-13
Dec. 3
at Chicago
W, 15-14
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
at Houston
10 a.m.
Dec. 17
vs. Tennessee
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 24
vs. Jacksonville
1:05 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Rams
1:25 p.m.
