December 10, 2017 8:36 AM

49ers pregame: Trent Brown inactive for showdown with Texans’ Clowney

By Matt Barrows

HOUSTON

Tackle Trent Brown is inactive today as the 49ers take on Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who leads Houston with nine sacks.

"He's an issue," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told the Houston area media this week when asked about Clowney. "He plays violent. He's an athlete. They move him all over."

Brown has dealt with a shoulder injury since late November. He missed the team’s Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks but played last week against the Chicago Bears. Brown missed Wednesday's practice but took part in Thursday's and Friday's sessions. The team listed him as questionable on the injury report.

With Brown out, the 49ers will rely on Zane Beadles at tackle. With Beadles at tackle, Tim Barnes will serve as the backup at center and guard; rookie Darrell Williams Jr. will be the swing tackle. Beadles started the season opener at guard but has not started a game at tackle this season.

Meanwhile, defensive end Aaron Lynch is active for the first time since suffering a calf strain in Week 6. He, Tank Carradine, Solomon Thomas, Cassius Marsh and Elvis Dumervil will play defensive end today. Fellow ends Ronald Blair and Leger Douzable are healthy scratches.

Safety Adrian Colbert will make his second straight start since suffering a broken thumb.

49ers inactives

T Trent Brown

DE Ronald Blair

DE Leger Douzable

NT D.J. Jones

DE Pita Taumoepenu

S Antone Exum

RB Jeremy McNichols

Texans inactives

WR Braxton Miller

WR Cobi Hamilton

RB Alfred Blue

ILB Jelani Jenkins

OT Julién Davenport

OLB Ufomba Kamalu

NT Chunky Clements

