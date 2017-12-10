Garoppolo praised for grit, guts as 49ers beat Texans for second consecutive win

8:02 Garoppolo prepares for his big debut Pause

1:45 Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive

1:20 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

1:20 Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle

1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

1:00 Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

0:35 Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues

2:56 ‘We Watched Our House Burn.’ Losing It All in California’s Fires.

1:16 Entertaining sheriff's video has serious message: How not to let Grinch ruin your holiday