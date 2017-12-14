On 49ers: Jimmy G is making his bosses look smart

0:56 'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction Pause

1:32 49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end

1:45 Jimmy Garoppolo speaks after leading 49ers game-winning drive

0:37 Slamson, Kings Guard members hold half-court shootout

0:29 See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire

0:49 What is net neutrality?

0:33 Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

0:30 Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

1:35 Gov. Jerry Brown wanted single-payer health care in 1992