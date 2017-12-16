49ers will need to deal with Delanie Walker, who leads Titans in receiving yards

Sunday’s 49ers game

Opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line: 49ers by 2

Records: 49ers 3-10, Titans 8-5

TV/radio: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton), 680, 1320

Three things to watch

WALKER’S RETURN

Delanie Walker was the so-called Swiss-Army knife of the 49ers offense when he was in San Francisco – someone capable of lining up at fullback, tight end and wide receiver. He still has that versatility but has a far more bigger role for the Titans. He leads the team in catches and receiving yards and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

HYDE’S FINAL KICK

Carlos Hyde had another good game against the Houston Texans in last week’s 26-16 victory and scored his first rushing touchdown since Week 6. He hasn’t reached 100 yards since Week 2 in Seattle and will be facing one of the better run defenses in the league. The Titans are allowing 90 yards on the ground per game, fifth lowest in the NFL.

MARIOTA’S MOVES

It remains to be seen how Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota’s knee sprain affects his mobility. Mariota is the most mobile quarterback the 49ers have faced since the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, and he’s particularly effective in the red zone with five rushing touchdowns.

Injury report

49ers

Out: T Trenton Brown (shoulder)

Questionable: CB Greg Mabin (calf), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (knee)

Texans

Out: LB Derrick Morgan (knee)

Questionable: S Johnathan Cyprien (back), TE Phillip Supernaw (ankle)

Schedule