49ers will need to deal with Delanie Walker, who leads Titans in receiving yards

Sunday’s 49ers game
Opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans
Time: 1:25 p.m.
Line: 49ers by 2
Never miss a local story.
Records: 49ers 3-10, Titans 8-5
TV/radio: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton), 680, 1320
Three things to watch
WALKER’S RETURN
Delanie Walker was the so-called Swiss-Army knife of the 49ers offense when he was in San Francisco – someone capable of lining up at fullback, tight end and wide receiver. He still has that versatility but has a far more bigger role for the Titans. He leads the team in catches and receiving yards and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
HYDE’S FINAL KICK
Carlos Hyde had another good game against the Houston Texans in last week’s 26-16 victory and scored his first rushing touchdown since Week 6. He hasn’t reached 100 yards since Week 2 in Seattle and will be facing one of the better run defenses in the league. The Titans are allowing 90 yards on the ground per game, fifth lowest in the NFL.
MARIOTA’S MOVES
It remains to be seen how Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota’s knee sprain affects his mobility. Mariota is the most mobile quarterback the 49ers have faced since the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, and he’s particularly effective in the red zone with five rushing touchdowns.
Injury report
49ers
Out: T Trenton Brown (shoulder)
Questionable: CB Greg Mabin (calf), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (knee)
Texans
Out: LB Derrick Morgan (knee)
Questionable: S Johnathan Cyprien (back), TE Phillip Supernaw (ankle)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
vs. Carolina
L, 23-3
Sept. 17
at Seattle
L, 12-9
Sept. 21
vs. L.A. Rams
L, 41-39
Oct. 1
at Arizona
L, 18-15
Oct. 8
at Indianapolis
L, 26-23
Oct. 15
at Washington
L, 26-24
Oct. 22
vs. Dallas
L, 40-10
Oct. 29
at Philadelphia
L, 33-10
Nov. 5
vs. Arizona
L, 20-10
Nov. 12
vs. N.Y. Giants
W, 31-21
Nov. 26
vs. Seattle
L, 24-13
Dec. 3
at Chicago
W, 15-14
Dec. 10
at Houston
W, 26-16
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
vs. Tennessee
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 24
vs. Jacksonville
1:05 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Rams
1:25 p.m.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments