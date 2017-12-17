49ers pregame: CB Ahkello Witherspoon to play vs. Titans

Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon and Dontae Johnson will start as usual for the 49ers with recently promoted Tyvis Powell backing them up.
Witherspoon was a game-time decision after suffering a knee sprain last week against the Houston Texans. However, he improved throughout the week while fellow rookie Greg Mabin suffered a calf strain in Thursday’s practice and is inactive for the game.
With all of their defensive linemen healthy, the 49ers will go with a starting unit of DeForest Buckner, Earl Mitchell, Solomon Thomas and Tank Carradine and with Aaron Lynch, Cassius Marsh, Sheldon Day and Elvis Dumervil in reserve.
Ronald Blair, Leger Douzable, D.J. Jones and Pita Taumoepenu are inactive for San Francisco.
For Tennessee, sack leader Derrick Morgan is among the team’s inactive players. He would have lined up opposite right tackle Zane Beadles.
49ers inactives
CB Greg Mabin
DL Ronald Blair
DL Pita Taumoepenu
DL Leger Douzable
DL D.J. Jones
WR Max McCaffrey
DB Antone Exum
Titans inactives
QB Brandon Weeden
CB Kalan Reed
DB Curtis Riley
LB Josh Carraway
OL Corey Levin
WR Harry Douglas
LB Derrick Morgan
