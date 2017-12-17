San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon goes through drills during the NFL team's football training camp Friday, July 28, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif.
49ers pregame: CB Ahkello Witherspoon to play vs. Titans

By Matt Barrows

December 17, 2017 12:01 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 12:10 PM

SANTA CLARA

Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon and Dontae Johnson will start as usual for the 49ers with recently promoted Tyvis Powell backing them up.

Witherspoon was a game-time decision after suffering a knee sprain last week against the Houston Texans. However, he improved throughout the week while fellow rookie Greg Mabin suffered a calf strain in Thursday’s practice and is inactive for the game.

With all of their defensive linemen healthy, the 49ers will go with a starting unit of DeForest Buckner, Earl Mitchell, Solomon Thomas and Tank Carradine and with Aaron Lynch, Cassius Marsh, Sheldon Day and Elvis Dumervil in reserve.

Ronald Blair, Leger Douzable, D.J. Jones and Pita Taumoepenu are inactive for San Francisco.

For Tennessee, sack leader Derrick Morgan is among the team’s inactive players. He would have lined up opposite right tackle Zane Beadles.

49ers inactives

CB Greg Mabin

DL Ronald Blair

DL Pita Taumoepenu

DL Leger Douzable

DL D.J. Jones

WR Max McCaffrey

DB Antone Exum

Titans inactives

QB Brandon Weeden

CB Kalan Reed

DB Curtis Riley

LB Josh Carraway

OL Corey Levin

WR Harry Douglas

LB Derrick Morgan

