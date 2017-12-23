Carlos Hyde gains yardage in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers

Could Carlos Hyde be the 49ers’ answer against Jaguars?

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

December 23, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 09:08 AM

Sunday’s 49ers game

Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line: Jaguars by 4 1/2

Records: 49ers 4-10, Jaguars 10-4

TV/radio: CBS, 680, 1320

Three things to watch

Hit the slots

The Jaguars have arguably the best cornerback tandem, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, in the NFL. That will make throwing to the outside difficult. Jimmy Garoppolo’s best bet may be slot receiver Trent Taylor, who has seen an uptick in targets since Garoppolo took over. Taylor has 12 catches in the last three games but hasn’t seen the end zone since Week 3.

Beware Bortles

Jacksonville is most renown this season for its defense and running game. But quarterback Blake Bortles is on a roll of late. In his last three games he’s completed 71 percent of his passes, has seven touchdowns and no interceptions and has a passer rating of 139.3.

Run and Hyde

Carlos Hyde was virtually shut down in Week 15 by the blitz-heavy Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars don’t send nearly as much pressure. If their defense has a weakness, it’s against the run. They rank 19th in that category and have been giving up 4.5 yards a carry.

Injury report

49ers

Doubtful: CB Greg Mabin (calf)

Questionable: TE Garrett Celek (knee)

Jaguars

Out: WR Marqise Lee (ankle), WR Larry Pinkard (concussion)

Questionable: LB Lerentee McCray (neck), WR Allen Hurns (ankle)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

vs. Carolina

L, 23-3

Sept. 17

at Seattle

L, 12-9

Sept. 21

vs. L.A. Rams

L, 41-39

Oct. 1

at Arizona

L, 18-15

Oct. 8

at Indianapolis

L, 26-23

Oct. 15

at Washington

L, 26-24

Oct. 22

vs. Dallas

L, 40-10

Oct. 29

at Philadelphia

L, 33-10

Nov. 5

vs. Arizona

L, 20-10

Nov. 12

vs. N.Y. Giants

W, 31-21

Nov. 26

vs. Seattle

L, 24-13

Dec. 3

at Chicago

W, 15-14

Dec. 10

at Houston

W, 26-16

Dec. 17

vs. Tennessee

W, 25-23

Date

Opponent

Time

Sunday

vs. Jacksonville

1:05 p.m.

Dec. 31

at L.A. Rams

1:25 p.m.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
