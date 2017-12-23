Could Carlos Hyde be the 49ers’ answer against Jaguars?

Sunday’s 49ers game

Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line: Jaguars by 4 1/2

Records: 49ers 4-10, Jaguars 10-4

TV/radio: CBS, 680, 1320

Three things to watch

Hit the slots

The Jaguars have arguably the best cornerback tandem, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, in the NFL. That will make throwing to the outside difficult. Jimmy Garoppolo’s best bet may be slot receiver Trent Taylor, who has seen an uptick in targets since Garoppolo took over. Taylor has 12 catches in the last three games but hasn’t seen the end zone since Week 3.

Beware Bortles

Jacksonville is most renown this season for its defense and running game. But quarterback Blake Bortles is on a roll of late. In his last three games he’s completed 71 percent of his passes, has seven touchdowns and no interceptions and has a passer rating of 139.3.

Run and Hyde

Carlos Hyde was virtually shut down in Week 15 by the blitz-heavy Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars don’t send nearly as much pressure. If their defense has a weakness, it’s against the run. They rank 19th in that category and have been giving up 4.5 yards a carry.

Injury report

49ers

Doubtful: CB Greg Mabin (calf)

Questionable: TE Garrett Celek (knee)

Jaguars

Out: WR Marqise Lee (ankle), WR Larry Pinkard (concussion)

Questionable: LB Lerentee McCray (neck), WR Allen Hurns (ankle)

